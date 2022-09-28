Hailey Bieber Reveals She Talked to Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin Bieber — Here's Where They Stand

Hailey Baldwin Bieber wants to put the rumors to rest.

The Rhode Skin founder made an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday to address a lot of things, including the chatter around her marriage with Justin Bieber and alleged drama with his ex Selena Gomez.

Despite what Hailey, her husband, or Gomez has said in the past, the internet still wants to believe there's beef somewhere in this trio. Hailey shared on the podcast, though, that there's "no drama" between her and the Only Murders in the Building star. In fact, she's spoken to Gomez since her wedding to Justin, and she's ready to move on from all of the drama.

"I respect her; there's no drama, personally," Hailey, 25, said on the podcast, after acknowledging that she's spoken to Gomez in the time since she got married but didn't say exactly what the conversation entailed. "So that's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

Cooper continued the conversation, telling Hailey that as long as she knows she's good with Gomez, then that's all that really matters.

"Which had brought me a lot of peace and, I'm like, hey, we know what happened, it is what it is," Hailey said. "You're never going to be able to, like, correct every narrative and there's going to be new ones that come. It's never going to end and that's why I get to the point where I'm like … that's why I didn't speak about a lot of this stuff, because I'm like, there'll be something new. There will probably be something new from this interview!"

Hailey and Justin, 28, who recently celebrated four years of marriage, got together after Justin and Gomez had broken off their relationship, but some fans wondered if that was the whole, real story. Some people thought there was overlap in relationships, and have criticized Hailey for it. The model addressed the conversation in the podcast, saying, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it."

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

"Well I think even for starters, even me talking about him, or talking about our relationship, people will take that and be like, 'all she ever talks about is her relationship with him,'" Hailey said.

"Even something like that, I'm just like, well we are married, and he's a huge part of my life, and obviously people are very interested in our life together."

Gomez, 30, has seemingly alluded to the drama surrounding the end of her relationship with Justin in the past during an Instagram Live that discussed her song "Look at Her Now."

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," she said after Hailey liked an Instagram post from Elle magazine that featured Gomez as its cover star. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please."