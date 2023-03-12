Hailey Bieber Is 'Ready for Summer' as She Rocks Neon Green Bikini During Tropical Getaway

The Rhode founder also shared selfies featuring skincare products from her new line

By
Published on March 12, 2023 05:11 PM
Photo: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is ready for it to be summer!

The 26-year-old model shared a series of snapshots from her tropical getaway on Instagram Saturday.

"I'm ready for summer 🌴" Baldwin Bieber captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The cover photo features the Rhode founder posing in a neon green bikini and orange hat on a paddle board surrounded by turquoise water and cloudy blue skies.

The next shot features Baldwin Bieber in the bright bikini again but with a white printed hat this time, sitting in a green lawn chair with a pink drink beside her.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

The model then plays around with some photo magic as she overlays an image of herself in an orange string bikini spreading her arms out wide atop the original shot.

In between snaps of her swimwear, Baldwin Bieber posted a pic of a white crane by the water, as well as a cotton candy sky with a bottle of Carib beer out of focus.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Among the photos, Baldwin Bieber posts a single clip of her playing with her wet hair with the sun shining on her makeup-free face.

She also shared some selfies featuring her Rhode skincare products, including one of her applying some of her peptide lip treatment and another smiling with the peptide glazing fluid.

Last month, Baldwin Bieber's beauty brand Rhode launched a collection that includes all five products from her line for the first time since the brand was created.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hailey Bieber Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Speaking about her trend-setting styles and influence in fashion to PEOPLE last June, Baldwin Bieber said, "I find any influence I might have on anyone very flattering. Anytime somebody comes up to me and is like, 'I look at your style all the time, and I love your style. I'm very inspired by it,' I still get jittery. That is the best part of creating for me."

"I can't even believe that people want to look at what I'm doing and that they're inspired by it. I am so grateful for that. I think it's really cool and really amazing. And I feel like I'm in it with them," she added.

Most recently, she debuted an even shorter, bob-style haircut earlier this month after starting the year by chopping her long, brown locks into a shoulder-length hairdo.

