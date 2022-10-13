Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season."

On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch.

To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats.

In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along with the hashtag, "#Whosinmybathroom" and a string of Halloween-related emojis.

Who's in My Bathroom is the name of Bieber's popular talk show-style vlog series on YouTube, so fans immediately expressed their excitement at the duo possibly filming a Halloween-related episode.

This included her mum, Kris Jenner, who commented "OMG what's happening over there????"

Bieber meanwhile opted to wear a pointy black witches hat accentuated with a silver buckle, teamed with a striped red crop top.

"SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE. 🦇" she added alongside the images.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was one of many to comment, posting "Cuuuutieeee."

Model Olivia Culpo added "😍"

Jenner always goes all out for the Halloween season (as does the rest of her family) which is often a month-long affair for all concerned.

She regularly decks out her house with festive décor on the first day of October — and even transformed her home into a pumpkin patch in 2019 for a lavish kids' bash.

In 2014, Jenner went for classic horror rocking matching costumes with then-boyfriend Tyga. Dressing as Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, she wore a white lace bodysuit, black leather jacket, white garters and black boots. She completed the character look with fake tattoos, a choker and black lipstick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taking a completely different approach for her costume in 2015, Jenner channeled Elsa from Frozen in a snow princess get-up. The reality star attended a pre-Halloween party in a white furry mini skirt, a matching hooded crop top and white furry boots. She fully committed to the look, donning a straight blonde wig and white glitter eyeshadow.

In other years she has dressed as an assassin, a power ranger, an angel, a butterfly, and even Christina Aguilera in 2016.

Jenner kept it low-key for Halloween in 2021, however, with the beauty mogul saying she was in "mommy mode" for that year's festivities. She donned a black jumpsuit, a leather trench coat, combat boots, black cat ears and cat makeup for a family outing with boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi.