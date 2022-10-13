Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'

"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub

By
Published on October 13, 2022 09:45 AM
Kylie Jenner painted green lies in a bathtub
Photo: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season."

On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch.

To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats.

In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along with the hashtag, "#Whosinmybathroom" and a string of Halloween-related emojis.

Who's in My Bathroom is the name of Bieber's popular talk show-style vlog series on YouTube, so fans immediately expressed their excitement at the duo possibly filming a Halloween-related episode.

This included her mum, Kris Jenner, who commented "OMG what's happening over there????"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> painted green lies in a bathtub
Hailey Bieber Instagram

Bieber meanwhile opted to wear a pointy black witches hat accentuated with a silver buckle, teamed with a striped red crop top.

"SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE. 🦇" she added alongside the images.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was one of many to comment, posting "Cuuuutieeee."

Model Olivia Culpo added "😍"

Jenner always goes all out for the Halloween season (as does the rest of her family) which is often a month-long affair for all concerned.

She regularly decks out her house with festive décor on the first day of October — and even transformed her home into a pumpkin patch in 2019 for a lavish kids' bash.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> Halloween look
Hailey Bieber Instagram

In 2014, Jenner went for classic horror rocking matching costumes with then-boyfriend Tyga. Dressing as Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, she wore a white lace bodysuit, black leather jacket, white garters and black boots. She completed the character look with fake tattoos, a choker and black lipstick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Taking a completely different approach for her costume in 2015, Jenner channeled Elsa from Frozen in a snow princess get-up. The reality star attended a pre-Halloween party in a white furry mini skirt, a matching hooded crop top and white furry boots. She fully committed to the look, donning a straight blonde wig and white glitter eyeshadow.

In other years she has dressed as an assassin, a power ranger, an angel, a butterfly, and even Christina Aguilera in 2016.

Jenner kept it low-key for Halloween in 2021, however, with the beauty mogul saying she was in "mommy mode" for that year's festivities. She donned a black jumpsuit, a leather trench coat, combat boots, black cat ears and cat makeup for a family outing with boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Megan Thee Stallion, Alessia Cara
41 Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Your Favorite Celebrities
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy
kylie jenner paris fw 2022
See All of Kylie Jenner's Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Looks, Including Her Over-the-Top Jewelry
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris
Kylie Jenner Wears Daring Red and White Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
lady-gaga-halloween
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
neil-patrick-harris-halloween-0928
The Best Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes of All Time
Rihanna wears killer knee-high leather boots for a night out in NYC
Rihanna Kicks Off Fall in Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots and Sexy Mini Dress
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Kylie Jenners wears Kylie Lip Kit halter top for CR Fashion Book cover
Kylie Jenner Wears Custom Halter Top Made Out of Kylie Lip Kits for 'CR Fashion Book' Cover
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet