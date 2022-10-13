Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season' "Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub By Amethyst Tate Amethyst Tate Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 09:45 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Hailey Bieber Instagram Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along with the hashtag, "#Whosinmybathroom" and a string of Halloween-related emojis. Who's in My Bathroom is the name of Bieber's popular talk show-style vlog series on YouTube, so fans immediately expressed their excitement at the duo possibly filming a Halloween-related episode. This included her mum, Kris Jenner, who commented "OMG what's happening over there????" Kylie Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years Hailey Bieber Instagram The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time Bieber meanwhile opted to wear a pointy black witches hat accentuated with a silver buckle, teamed with a striped red crop top. "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE. 🦇" she added alongside the images. Actress Vanessa Hudgens was one of many to comment, posting "Cuuuutieeee." Model Olivia Culpo added "😍" Jenner always goes all out for the Halloween season (as does the rest of her family) which is often a month-long affair for all concerned. She regularly decks out her house with festive décor on the first day of October — and even transformed her home into a pumpkin patch in 2019 for a lavish kids' bash. 44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities Hailey Bieber Instagram These Stars Love When You Dress Up as Them for Halloween In 2014, Jenner went for classic horror rocking matching costumes with then-boyfriend Tyga. Dressing as Tiffany Valentine from the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, she wore a white lace bodysuit, black leather jacket, white garters and black boots. She completed the character look with fake tattoos, a choker and black lipstick. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Taking a completely different approach for her costume in 2015, Jenner channeled Elsa from Frozen in a snow princess get-up. The reality star attended a pre-Halloween party in a white furry mini skirt, a matching hooded crop top and white furry boots. She fully committed to the look, donning a straight blonde wig and white glitter eyeshadow. In other years she has dressed as an assassin, a power ranger, an angel, a butterfly, and even Christina Aguilera in 2016. Jenner kept it low-key for Halloween in 2021, however, with the beauty mogul saying she was in "mommy mode" for that year's festivities. She donned a black jumpsuit, a leather trench coat, combat boots, black cat ears and cat makeup for a family outing with boyfriend Travis Scott and Stormi.