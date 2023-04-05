Hailey Bieber Poses in Racy Swimsuits to Promote New Rhode Lip Treatment – See the Steamy Pics!

The star stripped on the beach to promote her "vacation for your lips"

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 5, 2023 07:20 PM
rhode; hailey bieber/instagram
Photo: hailey bieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber has bared it all to promote her new limited edition Rhode lip product.

Since last week, the model and skin care entrepreneur has released a handful of sultry beach-side photos promoting the release of Rhode's new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, the latest flavor of her Allure Best of Beauty winning formula.

The steamy, nearly-naked photos also happen to be part of a limited edition promotional zine for the skincare brand, aptly named Rhode Zine, that puts all the sandy-cheeked, gloss-lipped, damp hair and bikini-clad photos in print and was included in press packages for stars like Kim Kardashian and Lori Harvey.

The first of the photos saw Bieber holding a cut-open passion fruit while sporting stacks of gold bangles, a floral bikini, and with her hair wet in an undisclosed tropical beachy location, also, adding another pic of her eating the passionfruit with her finger, posing while sucking it off her digit.

Hailey followed that post with another of her in the same vacation spot – fitting for a lip treatment dubbed 'a vacation for your lips' – only this time with a change of outfit, swapping her floral bikini for a motor-cycle inspired water shirt that she posed with in the water, getting sand all over her hair and body.

Though, as numerous commenters pointed out, it wasn't crystal clear these steamy pics were actually advertisements for her new product as much as they seemed like simple thirst traps.

One critic even commented, "What are you trying [to] promote your body or the product lol," while talking about a zoomed-in post of her stomach with the lip treatment tucked under her bikini strap.

In one photo collage posted to the Rhode Instagram account, Bieber stripped down to just her jewelry while covering her breasts with passionfruit.

In the next-to-nude photo, Bieber is making cheeky faces for the camera while wearing only a bikini-shaped body chain, big chunky earrings, over a dozen gold bangles and the passion fruit. She posed with the fruit over her eyes, breats and face as she smirked and smiled.

"Inspired by sun-soaked days and golden nights," the collage was captioned.

The latest in the string of posts showed the star posing on the beach with a mermaid tail made out of the sand, also including a picture of her showering off the sand and a short clip of her playing with the mermaid tail before finally adding some photos of her and the lip treatment and a peek at the promotional zine.

She captioned the most recent post with information about how to get your hands on the limited edition flavor, saying, "Mood all summer long.🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️."

