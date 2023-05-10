Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat

Hailey Bieber made her coffee run on Wednesday look like a fashion show!

The 26-year-old model was spotted in New York City with multiple coffees in hand and rocking an outfit that looked fresh from the runway.

Bieber sported a trendy long and oversized camel wool coat that allowed a quick peek at her outfit underneath: a black top paired with a brown mini skirt with a wide belt detail. She finished the cute look with white ankle socks, black loafers, thick gold Missoma hoops and black leather handbag.

She wore her bob sleek and tucked behind her ears and a pair of skinny black sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Fans can always count on Bieber for her relatable and fun style.

Last month, Bieber couldn't help but show off her love for husband Justin Bieber as the couple attended Coachella.

The model looked festival-ready in her ensemble of a cut-off white tank with no bra, oversized jeans with a slouchy Streets Ahead belt and black shoes. She topped off the look with black sunglasses and gold dangly earrings featuring a "J" and "B."

She shared a series of photos showing off her look. The first photo was a close-up of her face, showcasing the pretty earrings as well as her three gold necklaces, including a Jennifer Zeuner piece, and funky long green nails. She also wore Mejuri hoops.

The four other photos were different angles of her white tank and baggy jeans along with a body chain and a black Aupen handbag in the Purpose style.

The model also recently wowed at the Canada launch of her skincare brand Rhode.

Though her "glazed" lineup is packaged in a muted gray aesthetic, she chose to make a colorful statement for the milestone occasion.

Styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber skin-baring, straight-off-the-runway LaQuan Smith set, consisting of a barely there bandeau top and leggy mini skirt (which, when paired together, showed off the star's toned abs).

A matching maxi coat, gold earrings and sheer Calzedonia tights rounded out her look.

She also styled her short hairdo into a chic side-parted bob.

"@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto," Hailey captioned the post.The star and her outfit certainly wowed Khloé Kardashian, who hyped up her gal pal in the comments, writing, "Wow!!! Just wow!" and "Dying!!!!!"