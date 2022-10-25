Hailey Bieber is showing her support for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

While speaking with The Wall Street Journal's Eric Schwartzel at the outlet's WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Monday, the Rhode skincare founder talked all things beauty entrepreneurship, including working in the industry alongside her friends and fellow businesswomen.

"There's space for everybody and I really do believe that," Bieber shared, after an audience member asked how she deals with competition in the beauty space and having her skincare brand stand alongside cosmetics created by the reality television stars.

"Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me," she added.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have all founded skincare, makeup or lifestyle brands such as SKKN by Kim, Lemme and Kylie Cosmetics respectively. Meanwhile the latter and youngest Jenner has also collaborated with her sisters (also including Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner) as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, on her famed Kylie Lip Kits.

Yet, that hasn't stopped Bieber from showing her love for the family.

Earlier this month, Bieber even teased an upcoming collaboration with Kylie, who appears to be her latest guest star for her Who's in my Bathroom series.

The two shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos on the set dressed in witch costumes and covered in green makeup for what seems to be a Halloween-themed segment.

When it comes to comparing her brand to others in a general sense, Bieber said she tries to be "mindful" and reiterated that "there's space for everybody to succeed and thrive."

The 25-year-old entrepreneur also opened up about the stars she looked to when embarking on her business journey such as Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow, who appeared on Bieber's Who's in My Bathroom in July.

"[They're] people that have taken something where they were really passionate about the space or saw a white space they wanted to fill," she said of the Honest Company and Goop founders.

Following the launch of her skincare brand, Bieber spoke with PEOPLE on the philosophy behind her three-product beauty debut.

"What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," Bieber told PEOPLE in June.

Comparing her outlook on beauty to her approach to fashion, which is all about the basics, Bieber shared, "That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

For more information on The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live, visit wsj.com.