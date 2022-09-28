Hailey Baldwin Bieber on What Really Happened When She and Justin Were Heckled by Selena Fans at Met Gala

"It was disrespectful to me [and] to my relationship — period, the end," Hailey Bieber said while appearing on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 04:31 PM

Hailey Baldwin Bieber shut down the Met Gala drama.

In conversation with Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Rhode Skin founder clarified the 2021 Met Gala gossip surrounding herself, her husband Justin Bieber, 28, and his ex Selena Gomez, 30.

During the couple's red carpet appearance, many speculated that Baldwin Bieber held back tears after fans were heard yelling out Gomez's name.

"I could hear everyone screaming and again I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness [to it]. I was really surprised," she said. "I didn't know if that's what was really going on until I saw the video after," she added, referring to a clip of Bieber appearing to say "don't cry" amid the chants.

"I felt like I had something in my eye," she told Cooper about the reality of the situation, making it clear that it was taken out of context.

Although the incident didn't cause any tears, Baldwin Bieber did say it was "a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Baldwin Bieber also dispersed any hearsay on why she wore shades on the red carpet, a decision that was in fact a pre-planned fashion choice and not a coverup. "The sunglasses were just part of my look," she revealed, noting that she intended to wear them at some point throughout the night.

Despite the negativity she has experienced, the model and entrepreneur opened up to Cooper about her way of blocking out the noise. "Another day, another negative slay," she said on the phrase that helps her endure criticism.

"You cannot take away my happiness, my relationship, my business, my career — you can try and you can be mad about it but it doesn't change anything is my point," she concluded.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
Getty

Another hot topic discussed in the episode, which aired on Sept. 28, was Baldwin Bieber's relationship with Gomez, a connection that has been under a microscopic lens as Internet trolls have tried to pit the two women against each other.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," she said about the timeline of her connection with Bieber, which dates back to 2009.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> attend The 2021 Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

Bieber admitted that people might assume her marriage is the only subject of conversation, but acknowledged that the two-time Grammy winner is a "huge part of my life and obviously people are very interested in our life together."

