Hailey Bieber on Her Favorite Sex Positions with Justin Bieber — and Their Stance on Threesomes

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is opening up about what goes on in the bedroom with her husband Justin Bieber.

In an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old star gave some details about her and the "Baby" singer's sex life.

Toward the end of the 65-minute episode, Cooper, who is very open about sex on her podcast, tells the Rhode founder they have to "give the fans what they want" — a "little taste" — about her private life with Justin.

"Walk me through, step by step, your sex with Justin Bieber" Cooper joked.

"Oh my God," the model responded.

"Does anyone ever ask you about your sex life?" Cooper continued.

"No, actually," Hailey said. "I don't think so."

Cooper proceeded to ask if the couple are "morning sex or night sex people."

"More so night," Hailey said. "But I do like morning too."

Hailey said she hesitates to talk about "this stuff" because she thinks of her own parents listening in. She also shared that she has a "theory that people don't care about married people's sex."

After assuring Hailey that people do in fact care, Cooper proceeded to ask her NSFW questions, like, if anyone has "ever tried to have a threesome" with the couple.

"No," Hailey responded before explaining that it's not something she's interested in.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty

"It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that… it doesn't work for the two of us," she said.

She said that while she thinks it might work for some people, she believes that there is "never going back from that."

"We've worked very hard to be in this space that we're in now and like, trusting each other, and there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with," she continued. "Or him, for that matter."

Hailey said part of what's gotten the couple to that point is her husband's honesty.

"I could ask him about any person, any past girl, anything and he'd be like 'Oh, yeah, this this, this and this,'" she said. "Like, he doesn't have a problem being explicit and I think that made me trust him a lot."

When asked if she and Justin, 28, have the same favorite sex positions, Hailey said, "I think so."

"It's not like I'm like 'I strictly like this one thing' and he strictly likes another thing," she said before Cooper doubled down and asked for some examples.

"It's always different," Hailey responded, remaining coy. "It's always something different."

Cooper kept pushing, sharing that in her own relationship she has some "go-tos" and asked Hailey to offer one up.

"I really like doggy-style," she said.

Cooper then asked Hailey about the "sexiest thing" Justin does to turn her on.

"It can be so many different things," Hailey said. "It can be like a connection thing, it can be a physical thing. For me, kissing is a big deal, like that's a big thing for me, it always has been, just like in my life before I was married. So, I would say that is probably the most."

When asked what she does that "turns him on" Hailey said the "connection point is very important to him."

"Like, we could literally just be laying down talking before and just like having a really fun conversation and that is really important for him," she shared.

Earlier in the conversation, Hailey also opened up about the Internet-stirred drama between her and Selena Gomez despite both of their attempts to shut down rumors of ill will on multiple occasions.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Johnny Nunez/Getty

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

"Well I think even for starters, even me talking about him, or talking about our relationship, people will take that and be like, 'all she ever talks about is her relationship with him,'" said Hailey.

"Even something like that, I'm just like, well we are married, and he's a huge part of my life, and obviously people are very interested in our life together."

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Bieber Reveals Truth About Claim She 'Stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey and Justin recently celebrated their four year wedding anniversary after secretly tying the knot in 2018.

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2018 that the Biebers were secretly married just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin Bieber, who wore a custom Off-White wedding gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany & Co. rings at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.