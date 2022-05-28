"Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind," Hailey Bieber wrote on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Mourns Late Grandmother Carol Baldwin: She 'Completed Her Journey Here on Earth'

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Carol Baldwin attends the 2012 Ellis Island Medals of Honor at Ritz Carlton Battery Park on May 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Carol Baldwin attends the 2012 Ellis Island Medals of Honor at Ritz Carlton Battery Park on May 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is mourning the loss of her late grandmother, Carol M. Baldwin.

Shortly after Alec Baldwin announced the death of his mother on Thursday, Bieber, 25, paid tribute with a reflective post on Instagram Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yesterday at 5:52pm my beautiful Grandma Carol Baldwin, the matriarch of the Baldwin family completed her journey here on earth," Bieber captioned a vintage photograph of Carol, who was 92 at the time of her death.

"Today I celebrate her, the life she lived, and the legacy she leaves behind," the star added. "We love you. 🤍🕊."

Alec, 64, announced his mother's death on Thursday by posting a throwback photo of her positioned beside a more recent image on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York."

"Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca," Alec added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor said she met her husband Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., who was nicknamed Alec, when they were students at Syracuse University. The family moved to Long Island, and while there, he worked as a history teacher and football and riflery coach at Massapequa High School. He later died in 1983 at age 55, his son noted in the post.

"Carol Baldwin raised her children and, when her last was a teenager, went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall," Alec continued. "In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she survived, she joined with a group of Long Island-wide breast cancer support groups to launch an effort with SUNY Stony Brook."

The Baldwin matriarch later partnered with the school's president at the time, Shirley Strum Kenny, to launch the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Stony Brook location, which was followed by a branch at SUNY Upstate University. "The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause," Alec wrote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a statement included in the touching Instagram post, Alec shared, "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too."

He added: "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted her life. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Tells Husband Alec Baldwin She'd Marry Him a 'Million Times' in Birthday Tribute

Bieber, who is the daughter of Stephen, 56, previously shared Alec's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "We love you Grandma." She added emojis of a white heart and a dove.