Hailey Bieber Wore a Disposable ‘Vote’ Mask That’s Bound to Sell Out
“This year’s election to me is the most important of my lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram
With the 2020 presidential election just over a month away, you may have noticed your social media feed inundated with celebrities wearing “Vote” merchandise. From Michelle Obama to Katie Holmes, many celebs have been donning voting-themed clothing and jewelry to encourage voter registration and turnout. More recently, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a disposable “Vote” face mask — but it may not be in stock long.
The model posted a photo of herself wearing a black ″Vote″ mask from MASKC on Instagram last week. Bieber emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming election in her caption, writing: “This year’s election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE!”
If you want to stay safe while spreading the message like Bieber, you can snag a 10-pack of MASKC’s “Vote” masks for $18. The masks are made with three layers and have an adjustable nose bridge and soft earloops. For every mask sold, the brand donates one mask to frontline workers through the C19 Coalition.
While they’re in stock right now, they might not be for long as the popularity of vote-themed face masks rises. Celeb-loved brand Evolvetogether is already backordered on its stylish (and affordable) “I am a voter” face masks after becoming one of Hollywood’s go-to mask labels.
If you’re looking for more disposable mask styles that aren’t your average light blue surgical mask, MASKC has a variety of patterns available for both kids and adults, including leopard, camo print, and tie-dye options.
Below, shop more “Vote” merch, including a statement-making hat inspired by Diane Keaton, vote necklaces, and Katie Holmes’ exact $15 t-shirt.
