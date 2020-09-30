Hailey Bieber Wore a Disposable ‘Vote’ Mask That’s Bound to Sell Out

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“This year’s election to me is the most important of my lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram

The model posted a photo of herself wearing a black ″Vote″ mask from MASKC on Instagram last week. Bieber emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming election in her caption, writing: “This year’s election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE!”

If you want to stay safe while spreading the message like Bieber, you can snag a 10-pack of MASKC’s “Vote” masks for $18. The masks are made with three layers and have an adjustable nose bridge and soft earloops. For every mask sold, the brand donates one mask to frontline workers through the C19 Coalition.

Buy It! MASKC Vote Masks, 10 Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com

While they’re in stock right now, they might not be for long as the popularity of vote-themed face masks rises. Celeb-loved brand Evolvetogether is already backordered on its stylish (and affordable) “I am a voter” face masks after becoming one of Hollywood’s go-to mask labels.

Buy It! Evolvetogether I Am a Voter Masks, 7 Pack, $8.97; evolvetogether.com

If you’re looking for more disposable mask styles that aren’t your average light blue surgical mask, MASKC has a variety of patterns available for both kids and adults, including leopard, camo print, and tie-dye options.

Buy It! MASKC Blue Tie-Dye Masks, 10 Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com; MASKC Leopard Masks, 10 Pack, $18; shopmaskc.com

Below, shop more “Vote” merch, including a statement-making hat inspired by Diane Keaton, vote necklaces, and Katie Holmes’ exact $15 t-shirt.

Buy It! Vote Bitches Embroidered Baseball Hat, $29; etsy.com

Buy It! Old Navy Vote Graphic Tee, $14.99; oldnavy.gap.com

Buy It! Birou Sterling Silver Vote Necklace, $25.65 with Prime and coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com; Baublebar I Vote Necklace, $42; baublebar.com

