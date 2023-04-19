Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face in a New GRWM Video from Coachella

Bieber opted for a natural look for the music festival

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 19, 2023 02:24 PM
Hailey Bieber
Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber ditched the glam for Coachella.

The Rhode founder just let fans in on how she prepared her skin for the desert heat and festival crowds on day three of the biggest music festival of the year.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the 26-year-old model posted a video to Rhode's account, giving a look at the minimalist routine she rocks on her skin.

To start the video, Bieber shows off her makeup-free face that she'd just prepped with a hydrating essence. She shared that it has been "saving" her and "changing the game" for her amid the desert weather.

From there, Bieber added a couple hydrating creams to her skin before saying she would be doing "basically nothing" else.

All the model applied to her dewy complexion was blush pigment that she thinned out with a lotion, dabbing it on her cheeks and nose. Her makeup artists then blended the light pink shade out even more before Bieber added a similar hue to her lips.

The video then cuts to her in her full Coachella outfit, where she adds a thick layer of her Rhode peptide lip treatment on top of her now lightly tinted lips.

The look she sports in the video consists of a slightly oversized red zip-up hoodie layered under an oversized leather biker vest, a white tank top, a handful of gold necklaces and a white bow holding her hair up.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber/instagram

Bieber sported a similar look to previous Coachella days, rocking the same gold necklaces and a similar white tank top with an oversized black hoodie, blue jeans, chunky gold earrings and a racecar-inspired dark blue baseball cap.

She showed off her festival 'fits in a photo dump, giving her followers a look at the Rhode vending machine pop-up on the desert grounds, her shimmery silver crop top and matching pants combo she rocked for one of the days, her fun times with her husband, Justin Bieber, and the drone-powered light show in the night sky.

She also made sure to show off the sweet "J" and "B" earrings that she wore as a sweet nod to her hubby.

