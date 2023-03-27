Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Photo on Instagram After Resolving Social Media Drama

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are continuing to support each other.

Over the weekend, the actress, 30, shared a throwback photo to Instagram, showing her with blonde hair and modeling a floral-patterned, string bikini.

"TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!" wrote Gomez alongside the snapshot.

Among her nearly 20 million followers who liked the post was Hailey, 26, which appeared to be a symbol of continued camaraderie between the two as they continue to discount any alleged drama that began to circulate on the Internet last month.

After Gomez joked on TikTok that she over-laminated her eyebrows, Kylie Jenner, 25, also shared her own eyebrow-related Instagram post, featuring Bieber (who is married to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber, 29) that many believed was a jab at the Rare Beauty founder.

After taking a break from social media shortly after ("This is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this," explained Gomez), the "Come Down" singer made her online comeback this month.

In a makeup tutorial shared to TikTok on March 4, Gomez wrote in the comment section that her "heart has been heavy" amid the speculations between her and the Rhode skincare creator.

Gomez also thanked her fans for the love and support she's received and encouraged kindness. "Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Last week, Gomez openly condemned the "hateful negativity" and squashed the speculated tiff on her IG Story, writing: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

Selena Gomez's Instagram Story. Selena Gomez/Instagram

She continued: "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," adding "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."