Hailey Bieber Can't Stop Wearing These Levi's Jeans — and We Found a Nearly Identical Pair on Sale for $52

BACKGRID; Juliano/X17online; BACKGRID

For anyone who’s tired of wearing the same old skinny jeans, we suggest taking some serious style notes from Hailey Bieber. The model has seemingly mastered the art of making loose, baggy, and oversized denim look not only cool, but incredibly stylish and put together. Case in point: her oversized vintage Levi’s 501 jeans.

Bieber has been spotted wearing her vintage Levi’s with everything from a striped crop top and mules while on a coffee run with husband Justin to a leather biker jacket and heels for a night out. And we’re obsessed with the star’s laidback, fashionable, and — most of all — comfortable looks. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not ruling out skinny jeans forever, but the fashion world’s recent shift towards baggy, ‘90s-inspired denim is something we’re ready to try out ourselves. And who better to show us how to wear it than the queen of oversized denim herself?

Spring is just around the corner, and we’re expecting to see even more stars stepping out in denim styles like Bieber’s. Since shoppers can only find vintage 501’s similar to Hailey’s from the Levi's Authorized Vintage line at select Levi’s stores, we started looking for online alternatives. And we ended up finding the ultimate loose-fitting Levi’s Dad Jeans on sale for just $52 at Zappos.

Available in two light-colored washes, these vintage-inspired straight-leg jeans fit loose through the hip and the thigh for a comfortable and slouchy silhouette — perfect for wearing with a sweatshirt and heels on the weekend or an oversized leather jacket and crop top like Bieber.

Scroll down to shop Levi’s Dad Jeans on sale at Zappos while you can, because we have a feeling once you try these ultra-fashionable jeans, your skinny jean days will be gone for good.

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Levi’s Dad Jeans in Nice One Dad, $52.13 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Levi’s Dad Jeans in No Biggie, $52.13 (orig. $65); zappos.com