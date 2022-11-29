Hailey Bieber Says It's 'Empowering' to Be Creative at Rhode as She Lands Forbes 30 Under 30 Cover

The model released beauty brand Rhode with three products in June

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 29, 2022 04:55 PM
hailey bieber; rhode beauty
Photo: Photography by Stevie Dance

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has landed a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The Rhode skincare creator, who founded her brand in 2020 but didn't launch until this year, told Forbes that after all the time she's spent lending her face and beauty expertise to other brands, it's felt really good to be in the driver's seat.

"I think my favorite part of this whole entire process is the creative process. And I get to be in charge of the creative process," she shared in her cover story with the outlet. "A lot of the time I've lent my name and my face to other people's creative process, and I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that is in charge."

Rhode officially launched in June with three products under $30. Since its debut, the line has racked up a waitlist 700,000 people long, Forbes claims, and the model and beauty mogul told the outlet that her company is "on track" to hit an eight-figure revenue this year.

And while Bieber, 26, admitted that she didn't know if people would respect her presence in the space ("Does anybody even take me seriously, as a founder, as an entrepreneur?" she admitted to wondering), she shelved her self-doubt and embarked on her path to create Rhode anyway — because she loves skin care that much.

Bieber's goal: to create products she genuinely cares about and that she also uses. Now, when she misses a step, "my skin doesn't feel the same without it."

"What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," Bieber told PEOPLE ahead of her launch. "For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe. It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skin care as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

Bieber shared with Forbes that she hopes her brand will last for decades to come because people "love the product." She and her company have continued to release small batches of new products, including a special birthday drop earlier this month when the model celebrated her 26th year.

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor 🥹🎂🎂🎂💕💖 @rhode," she wrote on Instagram while announcing the release of her Birthday Duo starring a limited-edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment and the Peptide Glazing Fluid, as well as the lip treatment as a solo product. Both sold out the same day they were released.

