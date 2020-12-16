The supermodels, as well as celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins, showed off their front row-worthy Saint Laurent looks on Instagram on Tuesday

Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and More Dress Up to Watch Saint Laurent's Summer '21 Show from Home

Just months after Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello opted out of showing a Spring 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week in September, the French label transported us to the desert via a short film shot by Nathalie Canguilhem to unveil its Summer 2021 line.

In the clip (which premiered yesterday on YouTube), models float across the makeshift sand dune runway wearing soft yet sophisticated pieces from the new collection.

Meanwhile, celebrity supporters of the label, including Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins, safely watched the show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic — and showed off their front row-worthy Saint Laurent looks on Instagram.

Kravitz wore an ethereal see-through blouse in her Instagram photos, writing, “congratulations @anthonyvaccarello on another beautiful collection,” in the caption. Bieber chose a black off-the-shoulder top with feather trim and matching biker shorts, while Gerber styled her biker shorts with a leather bomber jacket and a logo-embossed belt bag

Collins amped up the drama by photographing her Saint Laurent look — a bow-embellished blouse and biker shorts teamed with tights, sling-back kitten heels and tinted sunglasses — on a backyard tennis court.

“Congrats @anthonyvaccarello on such a bangin and beautiful SS21 @ysl collection. And thank you @gregoryrussellhair for multitasking and taking photos - you do it all!...” the Emily in Paris star wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you! ❤️" Vaccarello replied in the comment section.

The designer explained in a Saint Laurent press release obtained by Fashionista that he "wanted to focus on the essence of things" when creating this collection.

"I think it's a sign of the times," he continued. "But I didn't want anything bleak or heavy. The desert, to me, symbolizes that yearn for serenity, open space, a slower rhythm. The clothes are also softer, the spirit of the collection is more gentle, stripped back."

In the release, Saint Laurent stated: "Conscious of the current circumstance and its waves of radical change, Saint Laurent has decided to take control of its pace and reshape its schedule."