Hailey Bieber Gives Justin Bieber a $10,000 Pink Crystal-Covered Dreamsicle for Valentine's Day

For celebrities who have it all, chocolate covered strawberries simply won’t suffice on Valentine’s Day — they have to get creative (Nick Jonas recently gave wife Priyanka Chopra a snowmobile and for Valentine’s Day 2019, Kanye West famously hired Kenny G to perform for wife Kim Kardashian West).

And the latest to join the long of stars who go above and beyond in the name of love is Hailey Bieber.

For Valentine’s Day, the 23-year-old model gifted husband Justin Bieber a pink crystallized Dreamsicle, designed by celeb-favorite digital artist Dan Life.

Worth $10,00, the luxurious piece is 11 ½ x 4 inches in size and features 12,210 hand-set crystals. Dan Life has created only 10 of the limited-edition Dreamsicles over the course his career, and only 3 are still available for purchase.

The up-and-coming LA-based artist — who also designs wearable pieces like blinged our Air Jordan sneakers — recently created Shakira’s knee-high Super Bowl performance boots and sold a 12,000 crystallized beanie baby to none other than Kylie Jenner, a longtime friend of both Justin and Hailey.

The makeup mogul, 22, purchased the emerald-green piece at a charity auction for LIFT LA and Inner City Arts curated by the Bieber’s in December 2019.

According to TMZ, Justin was set to hand-deliver the bedazzled bear, adorned with a small white shamrock design and made to look surprisingly soft and life-like, to Jenner himself.

Hailey’s romantic gesture coincides with the release of her husband’s highly anticipated fifth studio album (Changes, out today) and on the heels of Justin’s YouTube documentary series.

In episode eight, which dropped on Wednesday, Hailey and Justin took fans behind-the-scenes of their intimate South Carolina wedding in September.

At the start of the episode, the Biebers can be seen arriving by boat to their rehearsal dinner, where they’re greeted on land by Justin’s little brother, Jaxon, 10. Bieber is then shown enjoying the party with friends like his longtime manager Scooter Braun before giving Baldwin a big kiss.

Footage of the couple’s wedding day (which came a year after they first wed in a low-key New York City courthouse ceremony) begins with the singer getting dressed and remembering the moment he proposed to his bride.

He says, “She just walked down the stairs … and I was just there with the ring. I was shaking, and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?'”

The episode also shows footage of Hailey getting ready for her wedding day as she opens up about feeling lonely.

“I was at my sister’s wedding in 2017, and I remember the wedding was over, I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents and I just remember I was crying,” she says. “I couldn’t stop crying because I was really lonely for a really long time.”

Reflecting on the ceremony and reception, where “everyone danced their faces off,” the model says, “Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”

After the couple cuts their cake, Bieber can be seen pulling Baldwin on stage at the reception to do his famous “One Less Lonely Girl” concert bit for her.

“We were at the wedding and realized that I had never been a ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ that got sang to, so everybody insisted that I get brought up on stage,” Baldwin explains. “I was, like, giddy, like as if it was really happening onstage and it was just so silly and cute.”