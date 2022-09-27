Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Crop Top with an Oversized Blazer in This Eye-Catching Print

Kourtney Kardashian is on board with houndstooth, too

By
Published on September 27, 2022 09:00 PM

hailey bieber; mango blazer
Photo: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

As soon as the temperatures dip, plaid starts popping up on shackets, pants, sweaters, blankets — you name it, it comes in plaid. But this fall, another eye-catching pattern might be on its way to stealing the title of this season's Most Popular Print.

Hailey Bieber is the latest star who has been spotted wearing houndstooth, a large checkered pattern with notched corners that resemble dog's teeth. Last week, the Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a black and white houndstooth blazer over a white crop top, $1,189 black side-zip pants, and chunky black Miu Miu shoes.

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! Mango HoundstoothBlazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com

Although a handful of celebs have been breaking out their blazers over the past few months, Hailey's is the first houndstooth one we've seen, and the edgy yet sophisticated vibe is unmatched. We can see ourselves wearing the oversized blazer with a juxtaposing tiny top and billowy bottoms à la Bieber, but it would also complement a turtleneck, jeans, and loafers or a slip dress and knee-high boots.

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian dropped a long houndstooth coat in her Boohoo collection, and just last week, influencer Caitlin Covington's Liverpool Los Angeles line showcased a houndstooth "coatigan," aka a cross between a comfy cardigan and a heavier coat. The striking print is clearly on the rise in the outerwear world, so get ahead of the trend before you're hard-pressed to find a houndstooth jacket in stock anywhere.

Shop Houndstooth Jackets:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Cropped Tweed Blazer, $54.99 (orig. $99); abercrombie.com
  • Dolce Cabo Tweed Fringe Detail Short Jacket, $64.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com
  • Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com
  • Asvivid Pocketed Houndstooth Blazer, $47.98 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com
  • Mango Check Blazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com
  • Avec Les Filles Houndstooth Plaid Oversize Wool Blend Coat, $107.60 (orig. $269); nordstrom.com
  • WAYF x Jourdan Sloane Michelle Houndstooth Jacquard Snap-Up Jacket, $118; nordstrom.com
  • Sanctuary City Houndstooth Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com
  • Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $149; nordstrom.com

Black and white is the most classic choice for a houndstooth print, but other color combinations make a splash in the distinct pattern, too. Take this $48 khaki houndstooth blazer, which fits right in with the beige craze currently sweeping Hollywood, for example. The blend of brown, taupe, and navy on this blazer screams "autumn," and this black, cream, and beige coat feels super elevated.

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $149; nordstrom.com

You can also go for a subtle, small print like Bieber's pick, which is mirrored in this cropped tweed option from Abercrombie & Fitch, or opt for a more daring version of the houndstooth pattern, like on this oversized wool coat. No matter how you wear your houndstooth blazer, shacket, or coat, you're sure to turn heads this fall.

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Cropped Tweed Blazer, $54.99 (orig. $99); abercrombie.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dolce Cabo Tweed Fringe Detail Short Jacket, $64.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Pocketed Houndstooth Blazer, $47.98 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! Mango Check Blazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Houndstooth Plaid Oversize Wool Blend Coat, $107.60 (orig. $269); nordstrom.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! WAYF x Jourdan Sloane Michelle Houndstooth Jacquard Snap-Up Jacket, $118; nordstrom.com

Hailey Bieber Houndstooth Blazer
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sanctuary City Houndstooth Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

