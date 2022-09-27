Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Crop Top with an Oversized Blazer in This Eye-Catching Print Kourtney Kardashian is on board with houndstooth, too By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 27, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com As soon as the temperatures dip, plaid starts popping up on shackets, pants, sweaters, blankets — you name it, it comes in plaid. But this fall, another eye-catching pattern might be on its way to stealing the title of this season's Most Popular Print. Hailey Bieber is the latest star who has been spotted wearing houndstooth, a large checkered pattern with notched corners that resemble dog's teeth. Last week, the Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a black and white houndstooth blazer over a white crop top, $1,189 black side-zip pants, and chunky black Miu Miu shoes. Nordstrom Buy It! Mango HoundstoothBlazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com Although a handful of celebs have been breaking out their blazers over the past few months, Hailey's is the first houndstooth one we've seen, and the edgy yet sophisticated vibe is unmatched. We can see ourselves wearing the oversized blazer with a juxtaposing tiny top and billowy bottoms à la Bieber, but it would also complement a turtleneck, jeans, and loafers or a slip dress and knee-high boots. Amazon Buy It! Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian dropped a long houndstooth coat in her Boohoo collection, and just last week, influencer Caitlin Covington's Liverpool Los Angeles line showcased a houndstooth "coatigan," aka a cross between a comfy cardigan and a heavier coat. The striking print is clearly on the rise in the outerwear world, so get ahead of the trend before you're hard-pressed to find a houndstooth jacket in stock anywhere. Shop Houndstooth Jackets: Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Cropped Tweed Blazer, $54.99 (orig. $99); abercrombie.com Dolce Cabo Tweed Fringe Detail Short Jacket, $64.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com Asvivid Pocketed Houndstooth Blazer, $47.98 (orig. $65.99); amazon.com Mango Check Blazer, $99.99; nordstrom.com Avec Les Filles Houndstooth Plaid Oversize Wool Blend Coat, $107.60 (orig. $269); nordstrom.com WAYF x Jourdan Sloane Michelle Houndstooth Jacquard Snap-Up Jacket, $118; nordstrom.com Sanctuary City Houndstooth Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $149; nordstrom.com Black and white is the most classic choice for a houndstooth print, but other color combinations make a splash in the distinct pattern, too. Take this $48 khaki houndstooth blazer, which fits right in with the beige craze currently sweeping Hollywood, for example. The blend of brown, taupe, and navy on this blazer screams "autumn," and this black, cream, and beige coat feels super elevated. Nordstrom Buy It! Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $149; nordstrom.com You can also go for a subtle, small print like Bieber's pick, which is mirrored in this cropped tweed option from Abercrombie & Fitch, or opt for a more daring version of the houndstooth pattern, like on this oversized wool coat. No matter how you wear your houndstooth blazer, shacket, or coat, you're sure to turn heads this fall. 