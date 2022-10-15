Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17 The indoor-outdoor shoe has more than 23,000 five-star ratings By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock Fall is all about being cozy, and Hailey Bieber just took that sentiment to the next level by wearing a pair of fuzzy slippers outside of the house. The Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week in a matching taupe bra and flare leggings and beige shearling slippers. Bieber completed the laid-back look with the worn leather jacket she wears on repeat, a $1,190 black bag from The Row, and Balenciaga sunglasses. While we're tempted to snag the model's surprisingly affordable matching set (which costs $116 total), there's one thing we're definitely copying: her cozy footwear. Bieber's Prada slippers ring in at a whopping $1,070, but the comfy style doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this similar pair, for example, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Halluci Cross Band Plush Shearling Slipper, $16.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Open-toed, criss-cross fuzzy slippers have been all the rage over the past few years, and this popular pair has more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers call them durable, comfy, and super soft, and one wrote that they're the first thing they put on after getting home from work. Another even claimed that their kids steal the cozy footwear often. These similar slippers, on sale for $23 right now, have garnered more than 21,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about how cushiony, comfortable, and stylish they are. Plus, reviewers love how the durable sole takes them from inside to outside seamlessly. Choose between 12 pretty colors — or snag a few for yourself and a friend. Amazon Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Open-Toed Fuzzy Slipper, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com With a thicker sole, these open-toed, shearling slides are made to endure outdoor wear and tear. They're available in seven earthy shades, including a beige that closely resembles Bieber's pick. Plus, they're marked down by $30 right now, ringing in at $40, so snag the staple slippers while they're discounted. Zappos Buy It! Fireside by Dreamfoams Genuine Shearling Cross Band Slide, $39.95 (orig. $69); zappos.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned Oprah Says This Is the 'Perfect Water Bottle,' and Now We Want One in Every Color This Popular Bikini Brand Launched Its First Holiday Dress Collection with 'The Bachelor''s Lauren Luyendyk Wearing at-home items like slippers in the wild isn't as rare as you might think: Last spring, Jennifer Lopez wore a white nightgown while running errands around Los Angeles. Clearly, celebrities wear what they want when they want — and you should too. Shop more fuzzy slippers for indoor and outdoor wear below. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! BP. Sophie Criss-Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $29.95); nordstromrack.com Amazon Buy It! Ankis Fuzzy Slipper, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cozyfurry Soft Shearling Slipper, $20.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Emu Australia Corella Fuzzy Slipper, $50.40 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ted Baker London Lopply Faux Fur Slipper, $75; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.