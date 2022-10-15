Fall is all about being cozy, and Hailey Bieber just took that sentiment to the next level by wearing a pair of fuzzy slippers outside of the house.

The Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week in a matching taupe bra and flare leggings and beige shearling slippers. Bieber completed the laid-back look with the worn leather jacket she wears on repeat, a $1,190 black bag from The Row, and Balenciaga sunglasses.

While we're tempted to snag the model's surprisingly affordable matching set (which costs $116 total), there's one thing we're definitely copying: her cozy footwear. Bieber's Prada slippers ring in at a whopping $1,070, but the comfy style doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this similar pair, for example, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon.

Open-toed, criss-cross fuzzy slippers have been all the rage over the past few years, and this popular pair has more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers call them durable, comfy, and super soft, and one wrote that they're the first thing they put on after getting home from work. Another even claimed that their kids steal the cozy footwear often.

These similar slippers, on sale for $23 right now, have garnered more than 21,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about how cushiony, comfortable, and stylish they are. Plus, reviewers love how the durable sole takes them from inside to outside seamlessly. Choose between 12 pretty colors — or snag a few for yourself and a friend.

With a thicker sole, these open-toed, shearling slides are made to endure outdoor wear and tear. They're available in seven earthy shades, including a beige that closely resembles Bieber's pick. Plus, they're marked down by $30 right now, ringing in at $40, so snag the staple slippers while they're discounted.

Wearing at-home items like slippers in the wild isn't as rare as you might think: Last spring, Jennifer Lopez wore a white nightgown while running errands around Los Angeles. Clearly, celebrities wear what they want when they want — and you should too. Shop more fuzzy slippers for indoor and outdoor wear below.

