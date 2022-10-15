Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17

The indoor-outdoor shoe has more than 23,000 five-star ratings

Published on October 15, 2022 11:00 AM

Hailey Bieber leaving the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Oct 2022
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Fall is all about being cozy, and Hailey Bieber just took that sentiment to the next level by wearing a pair of fuzzy slippers outside of the house.

The Rhode founder, 25, stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week in a matching taupe bra and flare leggings and beige shearling slippers. Bieber completed the laid-back look with the worn leather jacket she wears on repeat, a $1,190 black bag from The Row, and Balenciaga sunglasses.

While we're tempted to snag the model's surprisingly affordable matching set (which costs $116 total), there's one thing we're definitely copying: her cozy footwear. Bieber's Prada slippers ring in at a whopping $1,070, but the comfy style doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny. Take this similar pair, for example, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon.

fuzzy slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Halluci Cross Band Plush Shearling Slipper, $16.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Open-toed, criss-cross fuzzy slippers have been all the rage over the past few years, and this popular pair has more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers call them durable, comfy, and super soft, and one wrote that they're the first thing they put on after getting home from work. Another even claimed that their kids steal the cozy footwear often.

These similar slippers, on sale for $23 right now, have garnered more than 21,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about how cushiony, comfortable, and stylish they are. Plus, reviewers love how the durable sole takes them from inside to outside seamlessly. Choose between 12 pretty colors — or snag a few for yourself and a friend.

fuzzy slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Open-Toed Fuzzy Slipper, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

With a thicker sole, these open-toed, shearling slides are made to endure outdoor wear and tear. They're available in seven earthy shades, including a beige that closely resembles Bieber's pick. Plus, they're marked down by $30 right now, ringing in at $40, so snag the staple slippers while they're discounted.

fuzzy slippers
Zappos

Buy It! Fireside by Dreamfoams Genuine Shearling Cross Band Slide, $39.95 (orig. $69); zappos.com

Wearing at-home items like slippers in the wild isn't as rare as you might think: Last spring, Jennifer Lopez wore a white nightgown while running errands around Los Angeles. Clearly, celebrities wear what they want when they want — and you should too. Shop more fuzzy slippers for indoor and outdoor wear below.

fuzzy slippers
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! BP. Sophie Criss-Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $29.95); nordstromrack.com

fuzzy slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Ankis Fuzzy Slipper, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

fuzzy slippers
Amazon

Buy It! Cozyfurry Soft Shearling Slipper, $20.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

fuzzy slippers
Zappos

Buy It! Emu Australia Corella Fuzzy Slipper, $50.40 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com

fuzzy slippers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ted Baker London Lopply Faux Fur Slipper, $75; nordstrom.com

