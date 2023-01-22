Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfies: 'Oops'

"I have never felt more beautiful, never felt sexier, just embracing my skin, embracing my natural hair color," Hailey Bieber previously told PEOPLE of how her beauty routine has evolved

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

Published on January 22, 2023 01:14 PM
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfie: 'Oops'. Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is kicking off 2023 with a new look.

The model, 26, debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing some mirror selfies from her massive closet of her chic bob cut with her followers. "Oops," Bieber wrote with one of the photos.

In the images, the star donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured the University of Miami logo with green and orange details. Her new 'do framed a different slim pair of sunglasses in each photo.

It's been a big year for Bieber, who previously imparted some sage beauty wisdom to PEOPLE as she launched her debut skincare line Rhode in June 2022. "My love of being dewy and hydrated comes from my mom," she said of the best advice she's received.

"She was always very big on moisturizing and sunscreen — the way she has protected her skin from the sun for the last 20 years has been very diligent," Bieber explained. "I saw her dedication to that and was like, 'Okay. I know what she looks like now. So there is something to that.'"

The Drop the Mic alum also explained that her "beauty philosophy has definitely evolved over the years" since she was a teenager, and she's learned to love her natural skin and hair.

"I'm at the point where I have never felt more beautiful, never felt sexier, just embracing my skin, embracing my natural hair color," said Bieber. "I didn't even know what my natural hair color was for 10 years because I've been dyeing my hair since I was 13."

She added: "I'm sure my philosophy will continue to evolve. It might be completely different in another five years — and even more different the five after that. But right now, for me, less is definitely more."

