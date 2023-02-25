Hailey Bieber Reveals Her 'Favorite Thing' About Marriage to 'Best Friend' Justin Bieber 

The couple has been married since 2018

By
Published on February 25, 2023 09:25 PM
Hailey Bieber
Photo: George Pimentel for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is opening up about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Interviewed by her musician husband for the cover story of this month's Vogue Australia, the 26-year-old model revealed her favorite aspect of their marriage.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey confessed to Justin, 28. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their engagement in July 2018. The wedding ceremony was held in secret at the time, and a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that "they went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

Almost a year after their private vows, the lovebirds held a larger ceremony in South Carolina attended by their close friends and family.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The pair, along with pals Justine Skye and Fai Khadra, recently traveled to Hawaii for Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday party. The professional surfer is one of Hailey's closest friends.

Earlier in the year, the Biebers enjoyed a snowy escape to Aspen, Colo., accompanied by more famous friends — Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou — to ring in 2023.

In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey opened up about her and her husband's health struggles — detailing how she'd suffered a "mini-stroke" and underwent surgery; while Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that caused paralysis on the right side of his face.

Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber. Hailey Bieber Instagram

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey said in the interview, which marked the fourth anniversary since she got engaged to the hit singer. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

The style icon also acknowledged that marriage is not always easy and requires mutual effort to thrive. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

"I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she added.

The couple has long been open about their desire to grow their family. In the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, the "Baby" singer said the pair would like to start trying for a baby at the end of 2021.

Hailey shared the same sentiments with WSJ Magazine in February of 2022. "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," the model told the outlet. "But there's a reason they call it 'try,' right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."

In a podcast episode of In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, Hailey said, "We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?' "

"We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young."

