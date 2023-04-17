Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber couldn't help but show off her love for husband Justin Bieber as the couple attended Coachella on Saturday.

The model looked festival-ready in her ensemble of a cut-off white tank with no bra, oversized jeans with a slouchy belt and black shoes. She topped off the look with black sunglasses and gold dangly earrings featuring a "J" and "B."

Hailey shared a series of photos on Saturday showing off her look. The first photo is a close-up of her face, showcasing the pretty earrings as well as her three gold necklaces and funky long green nails.

The four other photos are different angles of her white tank and baggy jeans along with a cute black handbag and body chain.

Hailey hit the festival on Saturday with Justin. As seen in a video that's now gone viral, she's seen rubbing his back while they take in Kid Laroi's set.

The model recently wowed at the Canada launch of her skincare brand Rhode.

Though Hailey's "glazed" lineup is packaged in a muted gray aesthetic, she chose to make a colorful statement for the milestone occasion.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the 26-year-old rocked a skin-baring, straight-off-the-runway LaQuan Smith set, consisting of a barely there bandeau top and leggy mini skirt (which, when paired together, showed off the star's toned abs).

A matching maxi coat, gold earrings and sheer Calzedonia tights rounded out her look.

She also styled her new short hairdo into a chic side-parted bob.

"@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto," Hailey captioned the post.

The star and her outfit certainly wowed Khloé Kardashian, who hyped up her gal pal in the comments, writing, "Wow!!! Just wow!" and "Dying!!!!!"

Before announcing her business' expansion, Hailey spent some R&R time on a tropical getaway.

In a series of Instagram photos taken during her vacation shared last month, she flashed a big smile while sporting a neon green bikini and bucket hat.

"I'm ready for summer 🌴" she captioned the post.