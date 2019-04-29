Hailey Baldwin is addressing critics on social media.

The 22-year-old model and husband Justin Bieber were at the center of speculation over the weekend after fans noticed Bieber’s search history included a video of a Coachella performance that included his ex, Selena Gomez, in an Instagram story he posted Thursday.

While Baldwin’s tweets on Saturday weren’t directed at any one person in particular — nor did they address the incident — she said in one post, “I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media. People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive?”

A follow-up tweet read, “I just wish people knew my heart.”

Among her supporters were Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette, who responded to her daughter-in-law on Sunday, “I’m sorry you have to experience anything but love my darling. ❤️ You are brave and beautiful inside and out. Just keep being your beautiful self. You are an incredible gift, highly valued and deeply loved. Who cares what they think? 💕”

I just wish people knew my heart. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) April 27, 2019

I’m sorry you have to experience anything but love my darling. ❤️ You are brave and beautiful inside and out. Just keep being your beautiful self. You are an incredible gift, highly valued and deeply loved. Who cares what they think? 💕 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) April 28, 2019

RELATED: Justin Bieber Claps Back at Hailey Baldwin Hate: I “Loved Selena” but “Hailey Is My Bride”

On Thursday night, Bieber posted an Instagram story that made fun of an outlet for spelling his last name wrong, but it backfired when fans pointed out Gomez’s performance in his search history. (The latter appeared onstage alongside Cardi B, Ozuna and DJ Snake.)

In a series of Instagram comments screen-shotted by Twitter user @JBCrewdotcom, the 25-year-old singer set the record straight about what really happened.

Image zoom Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; James Devaney/GC Images

“The video of selena singing taki taki came up about my wife and i watched my coachella performance,” Bieber wrote. “Obviously shes gonna be in the related [category], it [literally] was the next video that played.”

“To fans and people who think im maliciously trying to start s— grow up,” he added. “People have their own [fantasies] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much … this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults [we’re] not playing games. There always gonna be something.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Jokes About Wife Hailey Baldwin Being His Biggest Fan: I Married a “Belieber”



Bieber and Baldwin have been at the receiving end of remarks regarding Gomez, 26, since their relationship began. Just last month, the “Baby” singer slammed a commenter who said he wasn’t “in love” with Baldwin and was only using her “to get back at” Gomez.

“Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd,” he wrote, adding, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back” at an ex-girlfriend.

“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” he continued, explaining that while he will always have love for Gomez, he has moved on with his life.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena,” Bieber added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”