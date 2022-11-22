Hailey Bieber Celebrates Her 26th Birthday with a Sultry Underwear Selfie

Hailey Bieber celebrated her birthday with a sexy photo shoot — and a special Rhode Skin launch 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 22, 2022 05:26 PM
Photo: Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is ringing in 26 in the sweetest — and sexiest! — of ways.

On Tuesday, the supermodel and beauty entrepreneur celebrated her birthday with a sultry selfie of herself wearing nothing but a cropped pink-and-gray baseball tee shirt and a pair of baby pink underwear to match.

Though celebrating with cake, Bieber didn't miss out on her renowned "donut glaze" makeup, appearing blushed and dewy in her selfie.

Bieber followed the snapshot with a thread of photos introducing her new Rhode skin launch — the Birthday Duo starring a limited-edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment and the coveted Peptide Glazing Fluid.

The set is the brand's first new release since the debut of Rhode skin in June — and sold out within hours of its dropping.

"Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor 🥹🎂🎂🎂💕💖 @rhode," she wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClPo-j8J18q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justinbieber Verified HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM Edited · 46m
justin bieber/Instagram

While Bieber received loving words from her friends, including best friend Justine Skye and TikToker Addison Rae, it was her husband Justin Bieber's endearing post that captured hearts.

In an Instagram post of the two traveling in Japan, where they are currently celebrating her birthday, Justin gushed over his wife of four years.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," the singer wrote.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Hailey Bieber. Getty

Bieber has much to be grateful for, particularly after experiencing a mini-stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain and undergoing a heart procedure in March.

While appearing at the Met Gala in May, just two months after her hospitalization, she opened up about the health scare and her patent foramen ovale or PFO diagnosis, which she detailed in a YouTube video uploaded in April.

"I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story," she said told Vogue on the red carpet.

She added, "I'm just happy that I'm okay and I'm healthy."

