Hailey Bieber and I Both Trust These $20 Tights That Stand the Test of Time

She styled the rip-proof pair with a $2,490 LBD

Published on December 15, 2022 09:30 PM

hailey bieber
Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram; Calzedonia

It's a classic combo this time of year: a little black dress and sheer tights. So it wasn't surprising when Hailey Bieber stepped out in exactly that last week. But when we saw the price tag on her LBD — and her corresponding accessories — we did a double take.

For a New York City date night with husband Justin Bieber, the supermodel dressed to the nines in a $15,600 faux fur coat, a $2,490 minidress, a $2,500 handbag, and $395 sunglasses, all by Yves Saint Laurent. But despite the grand total of her outfit exceeding $20,000 (plus whatever her strappy stilettos cost), the finishing touch was surprisingly inexpensive.

Bieber donned a $20 pair of tights from celebrity-favorite brand Calzedonia, making one aspect of her ensemble relatable.

hailey bieber
Gotham/GC Images

Calzedonia has made a name for itself among models like Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, plus singers like Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, all of whom have worn various versions of the brand's black tights — fishnet, patterned, and sheer — this year. Just this past week, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, and Margot Robbie were spotted in Calzedonia tights, according to the brand.

black tights
Calzedonia

Buy It! Calzedonia 15 Denier Resistant Sheer Tights, $20; calzedonia.com

Black tights are an easy way to spice up any outfit in the winter, from velvet dresses to plaid skirts à la Swift. But finding an affordable pair that doesn't snag easily is no small feat. However, I own multiple pairs of sheer tights from Calzedonia myself (which might be the only thing I have in common with Bieber), and I can confirm that they stand the test of time.

Other brands that customers swear by for comfortable, rip- and run-proof designs include Sheertex, Commando, and Spanx, which has a tummy shaping pair available for $24.

black tights
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Tummy Shaping Tights, $24; spanx.com

Get more bang for your buck with this $15 two-pack of black tights, which is Amazon's best-selling pair. More than 17,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, claiming that they "don't have to worry about them snagging" and deeming them durable and warm. If you're looking for an extra warm pair to keep you toasty in cold climates, a Radio City Rockette recommends the Uniqlo HeatTech Style, which rings in at $15, too.

black tights
Amazon

Buy It! No Nonsense Super Opaque Tights, 2 Pairs, $14.99; amazon.com

Customers also love this $18 three-pack of tights, which is Amazon's best-selling set of sheers. Reviewers write that they feature "perfect sheerness," and called them "super rip-resistant."

black tights
Amazon

Buy It! G&Y Sheer Tights, 3 Pairs, $17.99; amazon.com

Take a cue from the stars stepping out in sheer tights this winter and shop more customer-loved pairs to wear under dresses or skirts below.

black tights
Sheertex

Buy It! Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights, $59; sheertex.com

black tights
Nordstrom

Buy It! Commando Twinkle Fishnet Tights, $38; nordstrom.com

