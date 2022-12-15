Lifestyle Style Hailey Bieber and I Both Trust These $20 Tights That Stand the Test of Time She styled the rip-proof pair with a $2,490 LBD By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 09:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram; Calzedonia It's a classic combo this time of year: a little black dress and sheer tights. So it wasn't surprising when Hailey Bieber stepped out in exactly that last week. But when we saw the price tag on her LBD — and her corresponding accessories — we did a double take. For a New York City date night with husband Justin Bieber, the supermodel dressed to the nines in a $15,600 faux fur coat, a $2,490 minidress, a $2,500 handbag, and $395 sunglasses, all by Yves Saint Laurent. But despite the grand total of her outfit exceeding $20,000 (plus whatever her strappy stilettos cost), the finishing touch was surprisingly inexpensive. Bieber donned a $20 pair of tights from celebrity-favorite brand Calzedonia, making one aspect of her ensemble relatable. Gotham/GC Images Calzedonia has made a name for itself among models like Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, plus singers like Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, all of whom have worn various versions of the brand's black tights — fishnet, patterned, and sheer — this year. Just this past week, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, and Margot Robbie were spotted in Calzedonia tights, according to the brand. Calzedonia Buy It! Calzedonia 15 Denier Resistant Sheer Tights, $20; calzedonia.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Black tights are an easy way to spice up any outfit in the winter, from velvet dresses to plaid skirts à la Swift. But finding an affordable pair that doesn't snag easily is no small feat. However, I own multiple pairs of sheer tights from Calzedonia myself (which might be the only thing I have in common with Bieber), and I can confirm that they stand the test of time. Other brands that customers swear by for comfortable, rip- and run-proof designs include Sheertex, Commando, and Spanx, which has a tummy shaping pair available for $24. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Tummy Shaping Tights, $24; spanx.com Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show Get more bang for your buck with this $15 two-pack of black tights, which is Amazon's best-selling pair. More than 17,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, claiming that they "don't have to worry about them snagging" and deeming them durable and warm. If you're looking for an extra warm pair to keep you toasty in cold climates, a Radio City Rockette recommends the Uniqlo HeatTech Style, which rings in at $15, too. Amazon Buy It! No Nonsense Super Opaque Tights, 2 Pairs, $14.99; amazon.com Customers also love this $18 three-pack of tights, which is Amazon's best-selling set of sheers. Reviewers write that they feature "perfect sheerness," and called them "super rip-resistant." Amazon Buy It! G&Y Sheer Tights, 3 Pairs, $17.99; amazon.com Take a cue from the stars stepping out in sheer tights this winter and shop more customer-loved pairs to wear under dresses or skirts below. Sheertex Buy It! Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights, $59; sheertex.com Nordstrom Buy It! Commando Twinkle Fishnet Tights, $38; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Last-Minute Shopping? These 'Super Soft' Socks That Shoppers Say Make 'Perfect' Stocking Stuffers Are on Sale Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore Shoppers Say This Hilarious Burrito Blanket Is the 'Best Gift' at White Elephant Parties — and It's on Sale