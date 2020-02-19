Why Hailey Bieber Embraces a More ‘Natural’ Look over a Contoured Face: ‘For Me, Less Is More’

Whether she’s hitting a red carpet or stepping out for a date night, Hailey Bieber says she prefers a more natural look.

“I’m always about a natural beat. If I’m doing a beat, it’s a natural situation. For me, less is more,” the 23-year-old model — who is bareMineral‘s clean beauty ambassador — tells PEOPLE exclusively about her beauty philosophy.

While the star has experimented with “crazy eye makeup” for events, Hailey says she never felt fully happy with the results after seeing photos.

“There’s some girls when they have a full contour, they look amazing and their face can handle that,” she says. “But, as I got older, I learned my face and my skin and realized that a full contour is not right for me and doesn’t look right for me.”

Like many women in their 20s, Hailey, who tied the knot with husband Justin Bieber in the fall of 2018, also had to adjust her skincare routine after seeing major changes to her face she she went on birth control two years ago — and began getting painful breakouts.

“When I was 21, I felt like my skin was figuring it out, and then I went on birth control for the first time so then it was like, ‘Ahh! What’s going on?!'” she says. “I’m very body aware, so if I feel like something’s off, I go get it figured out. And I actually ended up finding out my birth control was spiking the level in one of my hormones. I was like, ‘that’s rude!’ But I just think everybody kind of goes through their journey with their skin.”

With her skin now back under control, Hailey says her daily makeup routine takes just five to 10 minutes — “I am not the girl who is very passionate about the application of makeup,” she says — and includes just a few products, including bareMinerals’ Original Loose Powder Foundation, her favorite Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick, concealer, blush, mascara, eyebrow gel and a highlighter.

One of her favorite features to play up is her full lips, which the star says she inherited from her dad and grandmother. “I’m lucky to have full lips, and I have the same lip shape as my grandma. I like to accentuate the puffiness,” she says. “People always think that they’re not [natural], but look at my baby photos! They look the same.”

Looking back on her childhood, Hailey says working with bareMinerals has been a full circle moment. “My first introduction to bareMinerals was through my mom, and she still uses it to this day,” she says about the brand, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“I just remember watching her do her makeup all the time, and if I had a ballet recital she would do it on me,” she says. “We’re able to share those memories with these products.”