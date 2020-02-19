Hailey Bieber Says She Turned into a Homebody After Marrying Justin: ‘I’ll Never Go Back!’

Hailey Bieber is soaking up every minute of newlywed life with Justin.

After tying the knot with her pop star husband in September 2018, the 23-year-old model says her lifestyle became more laid-back.

“Justin and I are homebodies. When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something,” the bareMinerals clean beauty ambassador tells PEOPLE exclusively. “But now I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going. Now I will never go back!”

For the Biebers, a perfect day off is “sometimes just getting errands done and coming home and catching up on a show or having a movie night,” she adds.

Over the last couple of years, the 25-year-old singer has struggled with health issues, including a Lyme disease diagnosis. As a result, the newlyweds have been eating “very clean” at home, adds Hailey.

“It’s very funny because my husband was always the one who ate a lot of junk good. Then when he was going through all this stuff with his health, he found out he was very allergic to gluten and had to completely cut it out,” she says. “That changed his mood, the way he felt, his skin, everything.”

While Hailey’s mom raised her to eat gluten-free growing up, she began indulging in pizza and pasta after discovering she does not have a gluten allergy.

But as Justin began focusing on clean eating, “I just came to the conclusion that he was kicking my ass in the health department,” she says. “He quit caffeine, no dairy, no gluten. I was like, ‘You can’t be the one that’s the master eater in this household!”

Because of their busy schedules, the couple have a chef to help them stay on track. Still, “I really like to cook. I enjoy it,” says Hailey.

Hailey also stays healthy with a well-rounded exercise regimen, including weight-lifting in the gym and hot Pilates several times a week.

Plus, making time for self-care and putting on a little mood-boosting makeup help, too. “I love a red lip. Sometimes if I’m wearing a pop of color, I’ll put a little on my cheeks, too. I just love playing around with stuff.”