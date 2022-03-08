Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on This Sexy Dress Trend That's Perfect for Spring

Bieber was first spotted in Paris on March 4, wearing a simple white T-shirt, brown blazer, and her signature baggy jeans, which she wore again the next day with a floor-length leather jacket, crop top, and body chains. For her Friday night look, the YouTube star stepped out in a giant fur coat and a little black dress, replicating the contrasting effect of her tiny workout set and oversized shirt combo from last week. However, Bieber's Saturday night 'fit is by far the most feminine and sexy — and it's one you should definitely consider copying this spring.