Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on This Sexy Dress Trend That's Perfect for Spring
Although she's not walking in any shows during Paris Fashion Week like her close friends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber is still making her presence known in France. The model has been serving memorable looks off of the runway on Parisian streets this week, and we're taking notes, per usual.
Bieber was first spotted in Paris on March 4, wearing a simple white T-shirt, brown blazer, and her signature baggy jeans, which she wore again the next day with a floor-length leather jacket, crop top, and body chains. For her Friday night look, the YouTube star stepped out in a giant fur coat and a little black dress, replicating the contrasting effect of her tiny workout set and oversized shirt combo from last week. However, Bieber's Saturday night 'fit is by far the most feminine and sexy — and it's one you should definitely consider copying this spring.
On March 5, Bieber wore a vintage Gucci silk dress — which we found online for $2,500 — with knee-high black platform boots. And while her shoes are statement-making in their own right, we're more focused on her dress, which brought back a forgotten neckline: the halter. While most satin slip dresses feature cowl necks, Bieber's highlighted her cleavage and looped around the back of her neck, putting a nostalgic twist on the staple style. Like most satin midi dresses, this figure-hugging pick oozed sex appeal, and now we need one for ourselves.
Since we don't all have a stylist with an unlimited budget to spend like Bieber does, we found some affordable dupes at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lulus, and Revolve. Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers give this option (which is on sale for just $23!) a five-star rating, and more than 2,000 customers deem this $19 version perfect, too. Plus, this beautiful backless option is currently on sale at Revolve.
Satin midi dresses are timeless, as is the pretty pink color Bieber chose. Dress yours up with boots or heels for a night out like the model did, or wear it with a jean jacket and sneakers for brunch. Shop five pink satin dresses, below.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Velius Spaghetti Strap Backless Bodycon Dress, $18.88; amazon.com
Buy It! Xxxiticat Satin Dress, $23.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Slink on by Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress, $64; lulus.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Twist Front Satin Dress, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Camila Coelho Arnoldo Midi Dress, $101 (orig. $168); revolve.com
