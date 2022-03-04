Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Workout Set with the Oversized Wardrobe Staple Everyone Needs for Spring
Hailey Bieber seems to own an endless supply of workout sets. The supermodel is often spotted attending Pilates classes in cohesive outfits consisting of sports bras, leggings (usually from celeb-loved brand Alo Yoga), retro sneakers, and half-zip sweatshirts, all in neutrals like gray and black or earthy tones like forest and rust. But yesterday, she went rogue.
On March 2, Bieber ditched her usual leggings-jacket combo and stepped out wearing a teeny tiny neon green workout set, Nike sneakers, and an oversized button-down shirt. Okay, so her bra and shorts were from Alo (predictably), but still, the color and shirt choice was unusual. From the bright hue of the set to the scrunchie to the tube socks, Bieber looks straight out of an '80s aerobics class, but with a beachy twist.
After we recovered from our initial surprise, we realized that Bieber was actually showcasing an item we all need in our spring wardrobe: an oversized button-down shirt. As she proved, the breezy essential complements absolutely anything, adding a dash of casual preppiness to a wide variety of looks. Although a simple white button-down shirt might remind you of a stuffy waiter uniform, an oversized version is trendy and cool. You can pair it with jeans, biker shorts, slip dresses, or even a swimsuit at the beach — the options are endless.
It's unclear where Bieber's shirt is from, but it does resemble this $1,053 pick from The Row that she wore back in January. However, you probably don't want to dish out a cool grand on a shirt, so we found more affordable options that will still achieve the same effortlessly elevated look — and prices start at just $17.
A white button-down shirt is a closet staple that never goes out of style, but Bieber's oversized version is an of-the-moment upgrade we're loving. Below, shop oversized white button-down shirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Free People. Oh, and prepare to wear them on repeat all spring long.
Get the Look:
Buy It! SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt, $12.99–$23.89; amazon.com
Buy It! Minibee Casual Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $27.19–$35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop Oversized Poplin Button Up Shirt, $56; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People Oxford Dreams Shirt, $65 (orig. $108), revolve.com
Buy It! Relaxed-Fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt, $79.50; jcrew.com
Buy It! Free People We the Free Summer Daydream Button Down, $108; freepeople.com
- These Stylish Pet Products Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for 20% Off
- Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Workout Set with the Oversized Wardrobe Staple Everyone Needs for Spring
- The Flattering One-Piece That Once Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist Just Got the Prettiest Makeover
- Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now — but the Sale Ends in Less Than 48 Hours