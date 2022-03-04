Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Workout Set with the Oversized Wardrobe Staple Everyone Needs for Spring

After we recovered from our initial surprise, we realized that Bieber was actually showcasing an item we all need in our spring wardrobe: an oversized button-down shirt. As she proved, the breezy essential complements absolutely anything, adding a dash of casual preppiness to a wide variety of looks. Although a simple white button-down shirt might remind you of a stuffy waiter uniform, an oversized version is trendy and cool. You can pair it with jeans, biker shorts, slip dresses, or even a swimsuit at the beach — the options are endless.