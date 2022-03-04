Shop

Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Workout Set with the Oversized Wardrobe Staple Everyone Needs for Spring

And you can get it for $17 on Amazon
By Claire Harmeyer March 03, 2022 07:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hailey Bieber seems to own an endless supply of workout sets. The supermodel is often spotted attending Pilates classes in cohesive outfits consisting of sports bras, leggings (usually from celeb-loved brand Alo Yoga), retro sneakers, and half-zip sweatshirts, all in neutrals like gray and black or earthy tones like forest and rust. But yesterday, she went rogue. 

On March 2, Bieber ditched her usual leggings-jacket combo and stepped out wearing a teeny tiny neon green workout set, Nike sneakers, and an oversized button-down shirt. Okay, so her bra and shorts were from Alo (predictably), but still, the color and shirt choice was unusual. From the bright hue of the set to the scrunchie to the tube socks, Bieber looks straight out of an '80s aerobics class, but with a beachy twist. 

After we recovered from our initial surprise, we realized that Bieber was actually showcasing an item we all need in our spring wardrobe: an oversized button-down shirt. As she proved, the breezy essential complements absolutely anything, adding a dash of casual preppiness to a wide variety of looks. Although a simple white button-down shirt might remind you of a stuffy waiter uniform, an oversized version is trendy and cool. You can pair it with jeans, biker shorts, slip dresses, or even a swimsuit at the beach — the options are endless.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

It's unclear where Bieber's shirt is from, but it does resemble this $1,053 pick from The Row that she wore back in January. However, you probably don't want to dish out a cool grand on a shirt, so we found more affordable options that will still achieve the same effortlessly elevated look — and prices start at just $17

A white button-down shirt is a closet staple that never goes out of style, but Bieber's oversized version is an of-the-moment upgrade we're loving. Below, shop oversized white button-down shirts from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Free People. Oh, and prepare to wear them on repeat all spring long.

Get the Look:

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt, $12.99–$23.89; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Minibee Casual Linen Long Sleeve Shirt, $27.19–$35.99; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Oversized Poplin Button Up Shirt, $56; nordstrom.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Free People Oxford Dreams Shirt, $65 (orig. $108), revolve.com

Credit: J Crew

Buy It! Relaxed-Fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt, $79.50; jcrew.com

Credit: Free People

Buy It! Free People We the Free Summer Daydream Button Down, $108; freepeople.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com