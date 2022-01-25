Shop

Supermodels Are Ushering In This Unbelievably Cozy Winter Shoe Trend

Is 2022 the year of the puffer shoe?
By Eva Thomas January 24, 2022 09:00 PM
First, there was Kendall Jenner. Now, there's Hailey Bieber. And as the story usually goes, after two in-the-know supermodels wear the same thing, it's only a matter of time until everyone catches on. And trust us, this is one fashion trend you'll want to get in on, too.

Justin Bieber posted an Instagram of Hailey in a really good snowy day 'fit that consisted of black leggings, a puffer coat, a fuzzy bucket hat (a.k.a. the muppet hat), and $1,150 Prada boots that look like a puffer jacket, complete with a water-resistant quilted exterior that's also incredibly warm. The boots' 8-inch shaft offers plenty of calf coverage (and easy tucking), a treaded outsole provides support and traction, and a drawcord closure that makes slipping them on and off a breeze.

It makes sense that marshmallow-like boots — or puffer boots — are finding fans among celebs like Jenner and Bieber. Cold, brisk winter days require plush, warm pieces, so anything fluffy and puffy is a must this time of year. The model's designer boots aren't cheap, though, so it's a good thing that so many brands are churning out their own more affordable takes.

Madewell, Hunter, J.Crew, and The North Face all have versions of the puffer boot in stock, ranging from $99 to $300 and from a more subtle puff to super puffy. So get a jump start on winter next big boot trend by shopping styles inspired by Bieber's below. Pair with your trusty puffer coat for warmth from head to toe.

Get the Look:

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Prada Blow Drawcord Slipper Bootie, $1,150; nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Winter Snow Boots, $45.99; amazon.com 

Credit: J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Elsa Puffer Boot with Primaloft, $108.99 (orig. $238); jcrew.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Aquadiva Jersey Puffer Bootie, $112.50 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dadawen Waterproof Frosty Snow Boot, $45.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot, $109; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell The Toasty Puffer Boot, $99–$148; madewell.com and nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Coach Puffer Snow Boot, $350; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Hunter Boots Original Waterproof Insulated Short Snow Boot, $145; nordstrom.com

