Hailey Bieber Wore $695 Fuzzy Sandals with the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Loves
If you think about your most-worn outfit over the past few years, the chances that it consists of leggings and a sweatshirt are very likely. And while you probably completed your go-to comfy 'fit with casual sneakers or cozy Ugg boots, Hailey Bieber just introduced us to an arguably better — albeit controversial — finishing touch.
On February 15, the model stepped out wearing the unofficial pandemic uniform in all gray, a.k.a. a groutfit. And although her super soft butt-lifting leggings, a Jennifer Garner-approved pair that's on sale at Alo Yoga right now, deserve a moment of recognition, her footwear is what really caught our eye. It's no secret that countless celebrities love Birkenstock sandals for their comfort and convenient slip-on style, but Bieber's Balenciaga version moves away from the shoes' typical cork material and dives into uncharted territory: teddy coat fabric. Not to mention, she wore her sandals with socks.
Not only is the fuzzy material trendy, but it's ideal for these weeks transitioning between winter and spring that are often tricky to dress for. And while pairing socks with sandals can typically invoke some ridicule, Bieber's endorsement has us rethinking our stance on the "uncool" look. Plus, fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner has also stepped out wearing the controversial combo recently, so these stylish stars might be onto something.
Regardless of your opinion on the pairing, we can probably all agree that furry slides are undeniably a good shoe to wear this spring, with or without socks. Unfortunately, Bieber's shoes cost nearly $700, but you can get similar furry slides for much less, like this $29 pair from Amazon and this $160 shearling Birkenstock pair at Nordstrom.
Below, shop Bieber's exact leggings on sale and four fluffy sandals similar to her designer pair.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging, $64 (orig. $108); aloyoga.com
Buy It! Walk Pro Buckle Strap Suede Sandals $20.99–$33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Furr-ah Flat Sandal, $27–$59.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Fitory Faux Rabbit Fur Cork Sandals, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal, $160; nordstrom.com
