Hailey Bieber Wore $695 Fuzzy Sandals with the Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner Loves

On February 15, the model stepped out wearing the unofficial pandemic uniform in all gray, a.k.a. a groutfit. And although her super soft butt-lifting leggings, a Jennifer Garner-approved pair that's on sale at Alo Yoga right now, deserve a moment of recognition, her footwear is what really caught our eye. It's no secret that countless celebrities love Birkenstock sandals for their comfort and convenient slip-on style, but Bieber's Balenciaga version moves away from the shoes' typical cork material and dives into uncharted territory: teddy coat fabric. Not to mention, she wore her sandals with socks.