Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Controversial '90s Jeans Trend Twice in a Row
If the words "cargo jeans" immediately bring an *NSYNC poster to mind, you're not alone. The baggy pants are peak '90s nostalgia and feel synonymous with the frosted tips and nylon tracksuits boy bands used to rock regularly. But you know what they say: Trends resurface every 30 years, and that means the time for cargo jeans to shine is upon us again — and celebrities are not hesitating to embrace the inevitable return. The latest celebrity to prove that women's cargo pants are officially back? Hailey Bieber.
When Bieber wears something, we take note. She's the definition of a trendsetter, and this week, she made it crystal clear which trend she's currently into by wearing it twice in two days. On Monday, the model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing baggy, low-waisted denim cargo pants for dinner, and the very next day, she stepped out in the exact same pair for a coffee run. FYI, recycling the same pants two days in a row is rare for the fashion icon.
But Bieber isn't the first A-lister to give cargo pants her seal of approval recently. Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski wore a camouflage version in NYC just last month, and Rihanna stepped out in a green pair back in August. So, the baggy pants are back with a vengeance — and it's easy to see why. Cargo pants are comfortable and edgy (and multiple pockets are an obvious bonus.) But more than the convenience factor, as Bieber showcased, cargo jeans are suitable for a variety of occasions. During a night out, pair them with a sexy leather top and heels, but come daytime, slip on a sweater and sporty sneakers to feel cozy and casual.
Although Bieber's designer cargo jeans cost $795, the trend doesn't have to be expensive. This light wash pair is just $30 and these flattering high-waisted jeans are under $34, both of which are available on Amazon. Plus, we found picks on Nordstrom and Free People for $108 or less. Below, shop six pairs of cargo jeans similar to Hailey Bieber's pair.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Twiinsisters High Waist Slim Fit Jogger Cargo Pant, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mumubreal High Waist Baggy Cargo Jeans, $33.89; amazon.com
Buy It! BDG Urban Outfitters Nonstretch Skate Jeans, $69; nordstrom.com
Buy It! City Chick Cargo Ankle Jeans, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People The Ragged Priest Combat Jeans, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Levi's Loose Cargo Jeans, $108; freepeople.com
