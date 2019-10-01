See Hailey Baldwin’s Second Wedding Dress - and the 'Wife' Leather Jacket She Wore With It

Hailey Baldwin spared no details for her (second) wedding day!

The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, tied the knot for the second time in an intimate South Carolina ceremony with family and friends on Monday night — just over one year after their New York City courthouse marriage.

During their reception, Baldwin, 22, was more than excited about her new “Mrs.” title and showed off a leather jacket with “Wife” embroidered across the back, slipping it over her second white wedding dress for the evening.

Close pal Justine Skye, who attended the wedding and hung out with guests like Kendall Jenner, snapped the cute jacket photo and featured it on her Instagram Stories.

The singer also gave a sneak peek at some of the refreshments served at the Biebers’ wedding party, sharing a photo of a gold, bedazzled Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne bottle. Inscribed on the glittering bottle was “The Biebers” and their ceremony wedding date, “9.30.19”

RELATED: All the Details on Hailey Baldwin’s Rehearsal Dinner Dress — Plus, See Justin Bieber’s Preppy Look!

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

Bieber, 25, also shared a sweet first look at the happy couple from their special day, posting two photos of himself and Baldwin in a photo booth in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also gave fans a glimpse at Baldwin’s second wedding dress.

The glowing bride changed into a white halter-neck dress for her reception with her hair slicked back into a subtle messy bun.

The “Sorry” singer and his wife said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel Monday evening. They exchanged vows at sunset at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, PEOPLE confirmed.

Image zoom Justin Bieber Instagram

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar was expected to perform later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well.

RELATED: Take Two! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Marry (Again) in South Carolina Ceremony: All the Details

Earlier in the day, Baldwin sported a pink trucker hat that read “Heaven Is For LOVERS” while hanging out with friends on the resort property. The photo was snapped by Skye, who shared the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

A day before the wedding, which was planned by Mindy Weiss, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for which the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats. “They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

RELATED: Wedding Bound! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Jet Out of Los Angeles Ahead of Religious Ceremony

For the dinner, Baldwin turned to designer Vivienne Westwood to create a custom corseted ivory mini dress made with organically-produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk — which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand — from Westwood’s couture collection, according to the brand.

Image zoom Vivienne Westwood

She completed her romantic pre-wedding look with matching ivory stilettos with ribbon bows wrapped around each ankle, a 20.3-carat diamond pendant Messika necklace and diamond stud earrings. The star wore her blonde hair pulled up into a half ponytail that was secured with an ivory ribbon tied as a bow.

Leading up to their big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Baldwin made sure their second nuptials would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”