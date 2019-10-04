Hailey Baldwin Rocks 'Wifey' Necklace After Second Wedding to Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has some hot new bling!

On Thursday night, Justin Bieber showed off his wife’s new jewelry on his Instagram Stories — a gold chain necklace with the word “wifey” spelled out in sparkling ice.

Baldwin, 22, sports the gleaming accessory just four days after she and Bieber, 25, walked down the aisle and said their “I dos,” at their luxurious South Carolina wedding.

The necklace also matches the Celine “wife” leather jacket, designed by Hedi Slimane, that Baldwin slipped over her dress on her big day. Slimane also designed a matching “husband” jacket for Bieber.

The Sept. 30 wedding was the couple’s second time tying the knot. The happy couple first married a little more than one year ago in a New York City courthouse. This time, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony, exchanging vows in front of 154 guests as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The VIP guest list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Usher, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram; Inset: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin Justine Skye Instagram

Also on Thursday, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted in Los Angeles, strolling through the park and enjoying a low-key picnic.

The newlyweds were dressed casually — with Bieber sporting a yellow T-shirt from his Drew clothing line, matching yellow sneakers and a bucket hat, and his new bride wearing neon sunglasses with an all-black ensemble. Both were carrying blankets, while the “Boyfriend” singer carried a plastic bag of picnic supplies.

A day after their wedding, the couple flew back to L.A. via a private plane where Bieber shared a video of himself receiving smooches from his wife on social media. On Wednesday, they kept it casual once again, stepping out for some burgers and a trip to a massage parlor.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Mega

Meanwhile, the duo continues to soak in their post-wedding ceremony bliss.

“Marrying Justin is Hailey’s dream come true,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.”

The pair briefly dated in late 2015 and early 2016, before splitting. They later reconnected in 2018, which led to their engagement and wedding.

“When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for,” the insider said of the couple’s 2018 reunion. “She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”