All the Details on Hailey Baldwin's Rehearsal Dinner Dress — Plus, See Justin Bieber's Preppy Look!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s wedding celebrations are officially in full swing!

Leading up to the couple’s Monday night nuptials at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, Baldwin, 22, and Bieber, 25, were joined by family and friends on Sunday evening for their rehearsal dinner, where the model was looking bridal-ready in an off-the-shoulder white mini dress.

As Bieber and Baldwin hopped into a speed boat to head to the Moreland Landing venue, photographers captured the bride-to-be’s pretty pre-wedding ensemble. Baldwin turned to designer Vivienne Westwood to create a custom corseted ivory mini dress made with organically-produced, eco-friendly and cruelty-free peace silk — which allows the silk butterfly to live beyond the cocoon, according to the brand — from Westwood’s couture collection.

“The special mini dress was custom made especially for Hailey at the Vivienne Westwood London atelier,” the brand said in a release.

Baldwin completed her romantic look with matching ivory stilettos with ribbon bows wrapped around each ankle, a pendant necklace and diamond stud earrings. The star wore her blonde hair pulled up into a half ponytail that was secured with an ivory ribbon tied as a bow.

Bieber looked dapper himself as he walked by his wife’s side in a white collared Lacoste shirt, black slacks and boat shoes.

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast.”

Later in the evening, several friends, including Kendall Jenner, joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

The couple first wed in September 2018 when they secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month before marrying again on Monday evening in front of their friends and families. A source recently told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin will say “I do” again in Bluffton, South Carolina. They booked the Montage Palmetto Bluff — a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff residential community.

Sources in the area told PEOPLE that the entire hotel has been rented out for the duration of the expected event and will be closed to the public.

“Justin is really relaxed right now. You wouldn’t know that he’s getting married. He’s all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn’t seem nervous at all,” a source told PEOPLE, adding, “Hailey is really the one who did all the planning. Justin gave his input, but really, all he has to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

As the couple get ready to say “I do” once again, a source added that Bieber had a “heart-to-heart talk” with his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

Though they’ve been legally married for the past year, having a religious ceremony in front of family and friends was important to Bieber and Baldwin.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” an insider said. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”