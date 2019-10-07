Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding gown was fit for a princess!

More than a year after secretly getting married at an N.Y.C. courthouse, Justin Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, threw a lavish traditional wedding reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Baldwin walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Off-White wedding dress with mermaid-style skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

A week after tying the knot again, Baldwin shared a new photo on her Instagram account embracing and kissing her new hubby with the veil trailing behind her featuring the words “Till Death Do Us Part” lining the end of it.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Baldwin captioned the first photo of she and Bieber.

In a second photo, she shared a solo portrait of herself standing in front of a house in her full ceremony outfit. Her hair was styled in a low bun parted in the center, with a natural makeup look. As for Bieber, he looked dapper as ever in a traditional tux.

“Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” Baldwin captioned her second Instagram photo, tagging designer Virgil Abloh. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️”

During the reception, Baldwin slipped into a white halter dress which she accessorized with an embroidered Celine leather jacket featuring the word, “Wife” printed across the back, along with a slicked back into a subtle messy bun.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

The couple selected the Montage as their wedding venue since it’s “long been like a second home to Justin,” an insider told PEOPLE, referring to the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California, where Bieber has spent time.

Leading up to their wedding ceremony, Baldwin’s longtime best friend Kendall Jenner, 23, threw the model a lavish bachelorette party in Los Angeles. As she celebrated with close friends and family, Baldwin wore a bridal-appropriate white, curve-hugging strapless dress from Oh Polly, with a matching white handbag and a veil.

A source told PEOPLE that the bachelorette bash started with a dinner at Ysabel and continued at Delilah night club. “Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the insider said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Ahead of their nuptials, Baldwin worked hard to make sure it was the perfect celebration.

“Their wedding is only a few weeks away and they both seem very ready. Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Baldwin and Bieber legally got married on Sept. 14, 2018, but sources told PEOPLE that the couple knew they wanted to throw a traditional celebration too.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” the source revealed, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the insider said. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

Two months after playing coy about whether or not they had actually gotten legally married, Baldwin confirmed the news by officially changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” even including her married last name in her bio as “Hailey Rhode Bieber.”

Baldwin also filed to register “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Her maiden name was also registered, along with “HRB3.” The trademarks were filed under her company Rhodedeodato Corp, as first reported by The Blast.

Bieber also confirmed their marital status on social media. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands on Instagram.

The couple got engaged in July 2018 during a vacation in the Bahamas after reigniting their romance in the spring. They previously dated before they split in 2016.