Hailey Baldwin Wears Red Mini-Dress and Sneakers for Date Night with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin looked red hot on her recent dinner date with husband Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old model and the “Sorry” singer were photographed leaving dinner Tuesday night — Baldwin looking stunning in a silk, red mini-dress with daring slits up both sides.

The star paired the halter-necked piece with a chunky, black leather jacket which was cropped at her waist, hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. To top off the look, Baldwin added a bold red lip.

Bieber opted for a more relaxed style, wearing a Fear of God top, black ripped jeans and backwards baseball cap, but matching his wife in white sneakers.

During the couple’s date night, Baldwin showed off her look in a sexy selfie she shared on her Instagram Stories. Tousling her hair, the model displayed her glam, opting for a more natural eye to pair with her bold, red lip.

While it’s obvious Baldwin can make any surface her runway, the model left a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories last week, revealing that she may be stepping away from the catwalk.

On Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of herself in the Zadig & Voltaire Fall/Winter 2018 show, criticizing her strut and her arm placement.

“What I do know, is that ur arm truly should never swing this high when ur walking on a runway.. hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol 🤣,” she wrote.

The model attended the designer’s 2019 Fall/Winter show in February, but did not walk.

A Bieber source told PEOPLE that Baldwin is going to continue to work on projects that interest her, which may not include many more runways, and is keeping her focus on her marriage to Bieber.

“Since getting married, she wants to spend as much time with Justin as possible,” the source said. “She is definitely pickier about the projects that she commits to. Right now, she doesn’t seem too interested in doing more runway shows, but that can of course change. When is comes to work, she is in a position where she can just play it by ear.”

The insider also added hat she and Bieber are doing “great” as they get their new house in order while enjoying the summer — adding that the model continues to work on the planning for the couple’s bigger wedding ceremony with family and friends.