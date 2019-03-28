Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wears Husband's Name on a Hat After Justin Bieber Defended Their Marriage

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are all about supporting each other in their marriage!

Two days after the “Sorry” singer, 25, clapped back at fans who were disparaging his wife on social media, Baldwin stepped out in West Hollywood — reminding everyone of her new last name.

Leaving a hot pilates class on Wednesday afternoon, Baldwin, 22, not only showed off her toned physique in a gray sports bra, lime green spandex, and a black sweatshirt tied around her waist, but also celebrated her love.

On her head, the model wore a black hat with her husband’s last name clearly written in gold lettering across the front, while her wedding ring from the singer was also noticeable in the shot.

The sweet fashion gesture comes after Bieber snapped at a fan earlier this week for suggesting that his relationship with Baldwin was a sham and that he was still hung up on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On Monday, the pop star shared a loving Instagram snap of his wife, which showed the model lounging around in bed wearing only a white tank top and a pair of sexy underwear.

After sharing the image, one of his fans left a comment, suggesting that he was only with Baldwin to “get back” at Gomez, 26.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey!” the fan account Jaileyisajoke wrote in an interaction noticed by Comments by Celebs. “You only married her to get back at SG.”

Although Bieber rarely makes comments about his past relationship, he wanted to shut down all of the hatred against his wife, whom he married in September 2018.

“Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd,” he wrote, adding, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back” at an ex-girlfriend.

“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” he continued, explaining that while he will always have love for Gomez, he’s moved on with his life.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you,” Bieber continued, adding that despite what fans may think they know about his life, they’re not in a place to offer him advice, or attack those near and dear to his heart.