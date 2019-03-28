Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wears Husband's Name on a Hat After Justin Bieber Defended Their Marriage

Earlier this week, Bieber clapped back at fans who were clinging on to his past relationship with Selena Gomez, and using that to disparage his marriage to Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are all about supporting each other in their marriage!
Two days after the “Sorry” singer, 25, clapped back at fans who were disparaging his wife on social media, Baldwin stepped out in West Hollywood — reminding everyone of her new last name.
Leaving a hot pilates class on Wednesday afternoon, Baldwin, 22, not only showed off her toned physique in a gray sports bra, lime green spandex, and a black sweatshirt tied around her waist, but also celebrated her love.
On her head, the model wore a black hat with her husband’s last name clearly written in gold lettering across the front, while her wedding ring from the singer was also noticeable in the shot.
The sweet fashion gesture comes after Bieber snapped at a fan earlier this week for suggesting that his relationship with Baldwin was a sham and that he was still hung up on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
On Monday, the pop star shared a loving Instagram snap of his wife, which showed the model lounging around in bed wearing only a white tank top and a pair of sexy underwear.
After sharing the image, one of his fans left a comment, suggesting that he was only with Baldwin to “get back” at Gomez, 26.
“You are NOT in love with Hailey!” the fan account Jaileyisajoke wrote in an interaction noticed by Comments by Celebs. “You only married her to get back at SG.”
Although Bieber rarely makes comments about his past relationship, he wanted to shut down all of the hatred against his wife, whom he married in September 2018.
“Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd,” he wrote, adding, “Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back” at an ex-girlfriend.
“Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” he continued, explaining that while he will always have love for Gomez, he’s moved on with his life.
“I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”
“The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you,” Bieber continued, adding that despite what fans may think they know about his life, they’re not in a place to offer him advice, or attack those near and dear to his heart.
“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to or even give it energy but this is a reply to all immature messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me!!” he wrote.
“Hailey is my Bride period and if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person.”
Wrapping up the lengthy note he added, “If you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything.”
He later wrote, “Stop sending Hailey and I these messages,” along with a screenshot of his comment to his Instagram Story.
Bieber previously came to Baldwin’s defense earlier this month, after her former flame Shawn Mendes “liked” one of her Instagram posts.
The small gesture of approval prompted a number of fans to question whether the “In My Blood” singer, 20, was trying to flirt with Bieber’s wife.
However, before commentators could say otherwise, Bieber responded to the “like” by writing, “Their [sic] friends relax,” on fan account HailsBuzzle’s screen grab of the post, which was captured by Comments By Celebs.
Speaking out about how hurtful some fans can be about her relationship with Bieber, Baldwin told Cosmopolitan earlier this month, “the problem, too, is kids become possessive over people.”
“They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that’s what gets me, I think, the most frustrated,” she explained.
“I’m like, you actually don’t know me. You don’t know him. You don’t know her, you don’t know these people for real,” she added. “What’s really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening or what they think should happen, and I’m just like, ‘This is just so dumb. It’s so dumb.’ ”