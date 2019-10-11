See Hailey Baldwin's Sexy Third Wedding Dress (and Sneakers!) She Wore to Marry to Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin‘s stylist Maeve Reilly just gave fans the first long-awaited look at the slinky reception gown the model wore to on her wedding day.

After marrying Justin Bieber in a lavish traditional wedding reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30, Baldwin’s stylist shared the first full-length look at the third gown the model wore for her big day. (See it here!)

Reilly posted a photo on Instagram from the reception depicting Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, on the dance floor after the model switched out of her other halter-neck reception dress and into a sexy, custom Vera Wang slip gown. Baldwin also put on a pair of white sneakers so she could be as comfortable as possible while dancing with friends and family.

“The happiest bride I ever did see 😍 Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers,” Reilly said.

Fans got a first glimpse at what many speculated to be Baldwin’s third wedding gown when Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun shared a series of black-and-white photos from the reception with the bride wearing a strappy slip dress.

For the ceremony, Baldwin walked down the aisle in a lace off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Off-White wedding dress with mermaid-style skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

A week after tying the knot again, Baldwin shared a new photo on her Instagram account embracing and kissing her new hubby with the veil trailing behind her featuring the words “Till Death Do Us Part” lining the end of it.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Baldwin captioned the first photo of she and Bieber.

In a second photo, she shared a solo portrait of herself standing in front of a house in her full ceremony outfit. Her hair was styled in a low bun parted in the center, with a natural makeup look. As for Bieber, he looked dapper as ever in a traditional Céline by Hedi Slimane tux.

During the reception, Baldwin first slipped into a white halter dress which she accessorized with an embroidered Celine leather jacket featuring the word, “Wife” printed across the back.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justine Skye/Instagram

Bieber and Baldwin married for a second time in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple selected the Montage as their wedding venue since it’s “long been like a second home to Justin,” an insider told PEOPLE, referring to the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California, where Bieber has spent time.

Image zoom Justin Bieber Instagram

Baldwin and Bieber legally got married on Sept. 14, 2018, but sources told PEOPLE that the couple knew they wanted to throw a traditional celebration too.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” the source revealed, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.