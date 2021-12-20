Hailey Baldwin's Tattoo Artist Gives a Look at the 'New York' Ink Behind Her Ear

Hailey Baldwin has added another piece of art to her collection.

The model, 25, paid tribute to her love for New York City with a small tattoo behind her ear, which tattoo artist Doctor Woo of The Hideaway @ Suite X in Los Angeles shared Sunday to Instagram. "Lil NY love on Hailey awhile back," he captioned the photo.

The ink reads "new york" in lowercase cursive, underneath a diamond. Baldwin trained at the American Ballet Theatre in Manhattan when she was a teenager (her ballet career ended due to a foot injury).

Baldwin's latest tattoo comes after she got matching peaches with husband Justin Bieber in March, celebrating the release of his single "Peaches" from his sixth studio album Justice. One day after Bieber, 27, revealed his ink on his neck, Baldwin displayed the same tattoo on her forearm, also done by Woo.

The Drop the Mic alum previously revealed that she has "20-something" tattoos, telling Elle that the one piece of ink she "would never" get again is a small handgun on the inside of her middle finger, which she got done as a teenager in 2015.

"I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool.' But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent," she said in March, having long been an outspoken supporter of gun control.

Meanwhile, Bieber has her beat with more than 60 tattoos on his body. And although Baldwin's latest ink is one of a few on her neck, she's asked her husband to stop with the neck tats. "I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request," he said in his 30-minute YouTube special Justin Bieber: Next Chapter last year.