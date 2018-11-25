Hailey Baldwin Shows Off 'Bieber' Necklace and Shares Steamy Smooch with Justin at Hockey Game

Love is in the air — and around Hailey Baldwin’s neck.

Just over a week after changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber,” Baldwin showed off a new diamond necklace of her and Justin Bieber’s shared last name.

Hinting that the “Bieber” necklace was something she was gifted when she celebrated her birthday earlier this week, Baldwin added a gift emoji and two heart-eyed emojis alongside a clip of the 22-year-old model displaying her new bling.

The video featured a mirror image of the necklace, but Baldwin went on to share another photo that clearly showed off the item.

Days before changing her name on social media, Baldwin also wore a custom Levi’s trucker jacket with her new married name splashed across the back at the opening of the brand’s new Time Square Flagship store in N.Y.C.

On Saturday, the couple also stepped out together at a hockey game in Toronto, where they weren’t shy about packing on the PDA.

After being spotted by photographers, the pop star, 24, who was standing nearby his wife, crossed over to her and planted a sweet smooch on her lips.

The couple were both wearing Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys, showing their team spirit as the team beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-0.

Just two days earlier, the singer reflected on how much it meant to him to be celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” Bieber wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a snowy forest. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how.”

He reflected further, writing, “Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

Bieber’s first time hosting Thanksgiving was actually a combo celebration, as the singer also threw Hailey Baldwin a 22nd birthday bash at the gathering.

Although Bieber ended up smashing a huge sheet cake into Baldwin’s face, in a video shared by Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, everybody appeared to be giggly and in on the fun, with the couple even sharing a frosting-filled smooch afterward.

Baldwin also got a sweet birthday message from her new mother-in-law. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” Bieber’s mother, 43, tweeted.

The Biebers wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after the singer proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 while in the Bahamas.