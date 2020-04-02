Hailey Baldwin Shares Sweet PDA Photo with Justin Bieber: ‘Grateful for Some Sunshine’

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is soaking up some sun!

The model, 23, shared a sweet snapshot with husband Justin Bieber on Wednesday, expressing her gratitude for the sunny day as the couple got some fresh air while social distancing together at their home in Canada amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In the photo, Hailey gives the “Yummy” singer, 26, a kiss, with blue skies in the background of the shot. Justin sported a green hoodie, while the cover girl wore a red, black and white jacket accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

“grateful for some sunshine today 🌻” Hailey captioned the picture.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justin announced that his 2020 Changes tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” a statement on the postponement said.

“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost,” the statement continued, promising that the star “is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.”

“He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled,” the statement concluded. “Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The 45-show tour was set to kick off May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto before concluding on Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin wrote on Instagram of the postponement, “The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon.”

Justin and Hailey have been staying occupied by making Tik Tok dances, interacting with fans online and playing games like “the floor is lava.”

Worldwide, there are more than 897,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with at least 44,000 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.