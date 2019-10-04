Image zoom Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram. Inset: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hailey Baldwin’s wedding bling is even dreamier than we thought.

The model, 22, shared a close-up photo of her massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring inset with two new diamond wedding bands from Tiffany & Co., to her Instagram Stories on Friday. “Love my wedding band set,” she captioned the snap, adding “thank you @tiffanyandco.”

Baldwin, who married Justin Bieber for the second time during an intimate South Carolina ceremony on Monday, also posted several videos of congratulatory rose bouquets from her Calvin Klein “fam” and famous pals like Tommy Hilfiger and Derek Blasberg.

Image zoom

Image zoom Hailey Bieber/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bieber revealed the first photos of Baldwin’s wedding ring set — a Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold diamond-encrusted band (valued at $3,125) and a Tiffany Soleste 18-karat gold and diamond V-ring (valued at $2,150) — in a series of portraits posted on Instagram, in which the groom is wearing a shiny bottom grill.

RELATED: Is This Hailey Baldwin’s Third Wedding Dress? See Her White Slip Design at Wedding to Justin Bieber

“Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber,” the 25-year-old singer captioned two black and white snaps of the pair.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

“forever with my favorite human💕,” the model, who wore a white halter-neck dress to her reception, wrote under the post.

Along with her show-stopping wedding ring, Baldwin accessorized with five-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond studs valued at $123,000.

In a series of photos shared by Bieber after the wedding on his Instagram, the bride’s sparkling earrings were on full-display as she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low-hanging bun.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

After initially marrying in a secret New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018, the couple said their “I Do’s” again in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his ex, Caitlin Beadles, Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Rocks ‘Wifey’ Necklace After Second Wedding to Husband Justin Bieber

Their first wedding took place just two months after getting engaged, and they “always planned” to have a bigger celebration with loved ones, a source told PEOPLE. “Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

Image zoom Justine Skye Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “decided in May that they would get married in September.”

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” the source added. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber Instagram

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

Baldwin stuck to tradition and celebrated her religious ceremony with a bachelorette party just days before saying “I do.”

A source told PEOPLE that Baldwin’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw the bash, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at nightclub Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” a source said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”