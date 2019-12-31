Hailey Baldwin Shares 2019 Highlights: ‘Married My Best Friend in Front of All Our Best Friends’

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Hailey Baldwin is ringing in 2020 by offering a behind-the-scenes look at the many special moments that made her 2019 one to remember.

The model, 23, took a walk down memory lane via her Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve, sharing dozens of photos and memories that were captured over the last year.

To kick things off, Baldwin revealed that the gorgeous wedding dress she wore to marry husband Justin Bieber, 25, in September first made its debut in March, when she wore it in Paris with fashion designer Virgil Abloh by her side.

She then went chronologically through her photos, sharing everything from a speech she gave with surfer Kelia Moniz, to hot Pilates classes, to one of the first nights she and Bieber spent in their new house.

Baldwin’s baby pink gown she wore to the Met Gala in May also got a shout-out, as she shared images of her dress fitting and matching the carpet “by accident,” she joked.

Her slew of 2019 memories included multiple vacations, including trips to Disney, Tokyo and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in July, as well as a girls’ trip to Jamaica with her “best friends” Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Skye the following month.

She shared plenty of images of her pets, too, including cats Sushi and Tuna, and pup Oscar.

“Oscar continuously living his best life,” she captioned a photo of her snuggling her dog.

Much of the focus was on her wedding to Bieber, as she toured wedding venues in August (“Saw where we were getting married,” she wrote), went through hair and makeup tests leading up to the ceremony, and even celebrated with a bachelorette party thrown by friends including Jenner.

“My friends threw me a bachelorette party @kendalljenner,” she wrote, alongside a pair of photos of her rocking a tulle veil alongside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Baldwin and Bieber hosted a rehearsal dinner ahead of their nuptials on Sept. 29, and married the next day at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. They previously tied the knot in secret in September 2018.

“Married my best friend in front of all of our best friends,” she wrote on a black-and-white photo of her and Bieber walking down the aisle together.

The less glamorous parts of the night were memorialized, too, as Baldwin shared a photo of her snuggled beneath a blanket with the words, “Made it home from wedding in one piece.”

To round out her year, Baldwin shared video of Bieber lighting the candles on her 23rd birthday cake in November, and of her and her new husband celebrating Christmas together.

“Soaking up the last few days,” she wrote atop a photo of her enjoying a quiet moment soaking up the sun.

2020 is gearing up to be an eventful year for the Baldwin-Bieber household, as the singer recently announced a new single, a new album, a new docu-series and a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

He revealed on Tuesday that the series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, will air on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube starting on Jan. 27.

The recently-released trailer showed interviews with various people in the singer’s orbit — including manager Scooter Braun and Baldwin. The clip began by addressing Bieber’s long hiatus from his solo music career.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Bieber is “very excited about his comeback” — especially now that Baldwin is also on board.

“His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour,” the source said.