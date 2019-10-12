Hailey Baldwin‘s stylist Maeve Reilly is treating fans to another look at what the model wore on her wedding — and this time around, it’s a photo of her second dress!

On Friday, Reilly posted the first full-length photo of Baldwin, 22, at her wedding reception in her second white gown — a custom Ralph and Russo design which featured a halter neckline, ruching in the middle, and a sexy hip-high slit.

In the black-and-white shot, Baldwin, who rocked a pair of strappy Jimmy Choo stilettos with the gown, looked as though she was on cloud nine as she danced with her hands in the air.

“Happy Bride X3 in Custom @ralphandrusso Gown @jimmychoo & @tiffanyandco #ProudStylist,” Reilly captioned the photo.

Baldwin later accessorized her elegant gown with an embroidered Celine leather jacket featuring the word, “Wife” printed across the back, though it was not pictured in Reilly’s shot.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: See Hailey Baldwin’s Sexy Third Wedding Dress (and Sneakers!) She Wore to Marry to Justin Bieber

The photo of Baldwin’s halter dress is only the second that Reilly has shared since the model held her lavish traditional wedding reception with Justin Bieber at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on Sept. 30.

Earlier on Friday, Reilly posted a full-length look at the third gown the model wore for her big day.

The photo on Instagram, which was also taken during the reception, showed Bieber, 25, and Baldwin on the dance floor as the model rocked a sexy, custom Vera Wang slip gown.

Baldwin also put on a pair of white sneakers so she could be as comfortable as possible while dancing with friends and family.

“The happiest bride I ever did see 😍 Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers,” Reilly wrote.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin Justine Skye/Instagram

RELATED: See Hailey Baldwin’s Dress and Unconventional Veil from Her Wedding Ceremony to Justin Bieber

In addition to the halter dress and sexy slip gown, Baldwin wore a lace, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve wedding dress by Off-White to walk down the aisle.

The gown also featured a mermaid-style skirt and long, sheer veil that featured designer Virgil Abhol’s signature block lettering.

A week after tying the knot again, Baldwin shared a new photo on her Instagram account embracing and kissing her new hubby with the veil trailing behind her featuring the words “Till Death Do Us Part” lining the end of it.

“Last Monday was the most special day of my life,” Baldwin captioned the first photo of herself and Bieber.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Take Two! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Marry (Again) in South Carolina Ceremony: All the Details

Bieber and Baldwin married for a second time in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple selected the Montage as their wedding venue since it’s “long been like a second home to Justin,” an insider told PEOPLE, referring to the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California, where Bieber has spent time.

Baldwin and Bieber legally got married on Sept. 14, 2018, but sources told PEOPLE that the couple knew they wanted to throw a traditional celebration too.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” the source revealed, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.