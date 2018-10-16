Hailey Baldwin Says She's 'Blown Away' By Everything Husband Justin Bieber Does

Zoey Grossman

Hailey Baldwin secretly tied the knot with husband Justin Bieber back in September and she’s still feeling that newlywed bliss. In a new interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Baldwin opened up about married life and how she’s keeping grounded in the spotlight.

“He is incredible,” Baldwin, 21, raved in the new issue. “He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

Bieber, 24, is currently taking a hiatus from releasing new music to focus on his new wife, and she’s trying to stay centered despite the craziness around her.

“Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she revealed, saying she’s taking time to focus on herself to recharge. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”

Zoey Grossman

While some celeb couples solidify their love through matching tattoos (she has BFF tattoos with Kendall Jenner and cousin Ireland Baldwin) she’s not rushing to get any Bieber-related ink.

“I want more, but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there,” she says about her tattoo collection.

Zoey Grossman

Baldwin is featured in the magazine’s “Daring” issue, where, fittingly, she models a selection of “daring” outfits in out-of-the-ordinary locations. From a skimpy two-piece with slippers in the supermarket (perhaps a nod to Bieber’s love of wearing hotel slippers in public?), to a Fendi logo one-piece and matching bucket hat at a food counter, her outfits are unique, just like her personal style.

Zoey Grossman

“I’m obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets,” she shares about her tomboy-inspired style. “One of my favorites is a men’s Balenciaga piece. I’ve always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers.”

Harper’s Bazaar’s November issue hits newsstands Oct. 23.