The model has made six consecutive appearances at the iconic Met Gala, most recently alongside husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Jokes That the Met Gala Is 'Cursed' After Breaking Her Foot Twice Following Event

Hailey Baldwin has a pretty bad history with the Met Gala.

The 24-year-old model appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she opened up about why she believes the Met Gala is "cursed" for her.

"The first time I ever went to the Met, the morning after, I twisted my ankle and broke my foot. It was a whole thing. I was 18, so this was a long time ago," she explained on the talk show. "But then the year after, 365 days to the day — because it was midnight of the Met Gala — I broke the same foot."

Baldwin continued, "So I had this whole thing in my head where I was like, the night of the Met Gala or the 24 hours within the Met Gala are cursed for me."

Hailey Bieber on ELLEN Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest host Yvonne Orji then joked that the model — who's made six consecutive appearances at the star-studded event — should consider not attending anymore, but Baldwin said she thinks her bad luck has passed.

"Well, it happened the two times and it hasn't happened since," she said while laughing before knocking on wood. "So, I think it's okay."

Baldwin attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside husband Justin Bieber as they made their debut at the annual soiree as a couple.

The model wore a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured embellished plunging neckline, cool black sunglasses and Tiffany & Co. jewels as she walked hand-in-hand with the singer, 27, who opted for a sleek black tuxedo by La Maison Drew (an extension of his Drew House label), painted sneakers and Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The evening also marked Baldwin and Bieber's third wedding anniversary. Baldwin told Orji that celebrating their big day at the Met Gala was actually fun for her.

"We had a lot of friends that were at the Met," she added, joking that she couldn't breathe in her dress. "It's like the most intense date night ever but it was cool."