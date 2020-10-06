The model also opened up about whether she was ready to have kids anytime soon

Hailey Baldwin Says She Didn’t Want to Kiss Justin Bieber in Public 'for a Long Time'

Hailey Baldwin is sharing her thoughts on PDA.

In her Vogue Italia October cover interview with Justin Bieber, the 23-year-old model opened up about why she used to shy away from kissing her husband in public.

"It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all," Baldwin told the outlet. "But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality and admit who you are."

She continued, "For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments. ... But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."

Baldwin and Bieber's joint Vogue Italia cover comes just days after the pair celebrated the one-year anniversary of their wedding ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019, and the 2-year-anniversary of their New York City courthouse wedding on Sept. 13, 2018.

Shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, the cover photo captures the couple lying in bed together. The model wears a black Saint Laurent dress, tights, and iridescent purple eyeshadow as she looks up at her musician husband, who is shirtless and facing away from the camera.

Alongside the pair is the Helmut Newton quote, "My heart is where my wife is," as a tribute to the famed German-Australian photographer (who died in 2004) and his "devotion" to wife June Newton. Vogue Italia explained that its October issue starring the Biebers pays homage to Newton and his wife's relationship, which "influenced all aspects of his work."

While posing for the romantic cover, Baldwin also opened up about whether or not she and Bieber are ready to have children after celebrating the milestone wedding anniversaries.

"The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge," Baldwin said. "I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

The "Yummy" singer seems to agree with his wife. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September," the 26-year-old musician said during a virtual panel for PaleyFest LA over the summer, per Fox 28. "We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, the couple shared throwback photos from their lavish wedding on social media with sweet notes to one another.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Bieber wrote. "You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he concluded.

"My person," Baldwin replied with a short and sweet comment. She also shared a black and white wedding photo of her own, capturing a kiss with her husband.