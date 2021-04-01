Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Deleted Her Twitter Account: 'It Was a Very Toxic Environment'

"The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm gonna throw up," Hailey Baldwin said

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about her decision to leave Twitter.

The model, 24, got candid about the "effects of social media and online bullying" in video shared to her newly-launched YouTube channel on Wednesday, sharing that she no longer uses the app due to constant negativity from other users.

Speaking with psychologist Jessica Clemons, Baldwin explained that marrying Justin Bieber in 2018 "really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention."

"I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison," she began. "I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see?' "

Baldwin revealed the online scrutiny had gotten to "such a low point" that she began questioning her own mental health.

"I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment," she explained. "The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm gonna throw up."

For Baldwin, she's now working on how creating a healthier relationship with social media, including making it a rule to browse Instagram only on weekends.

"I want everyone to like me, it's like my downfall at time and I'm working through it," she said. "I think one thing I've had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe everybody an explanation or owe anybody anything, and really just try to correct what I need to correct personally behind closed doors."

Baldwin added that Bieber, 27, has helped "so much" in her journey.

"I really have to give him credit for it because he's been doing this so much longer at this really massive level," she said. "Life is way better this way."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

In December, Bieber defended his wife after an internet user attacked Baldwin online and encouraged others to "bully" her.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day," he wrote in a lengthy message on Instagram Stories. "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right."

The "Peaches" singer continued, "But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!"

Baldwin addressed the situation in her own post at the time, noting that while her response is to "usually stay quiet," she felt the need to speak out.

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior. I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to the same," she wrote.