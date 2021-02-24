Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Pandemic Makeup Must-Haves — and the Beauty Tool She Shares with Justin

The bareMinerals clean beauty ambassador opens up about her "no makeup makeup" beauty routine — and how she's found her "silver lining" while in lockdown with her husband Justin Bieber

Now more than ever, Hailey Baldwin is embracing her signature sun-kissed look.

Over the last year, the bareMinerals clean beauty ambassador — who co-hosted a "Virtual Villa" event on Tuesday — has been mostly stuck at home (like everyone else!) during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While many began scaling back their makeup routines throughout 2020, the model, 24, says she had already been on that path before the world shut down.

"I would say the days of doing full-on glam for fun myself even before COVID were few and far between. I'm way more into skincare, and I'm just always getting my makeup done for work so I tend to stick more to the really chill, 'no makeup makeup' and focus on keeping my skin healthy," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

On most days, Baldwin reaches for three specific products — bareMinerals' Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel, Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara and the Original Liquid Concealer (launching next month) — but she also enjoys glamming up just for fun.

"There have been some times I've just been bored and played around. I've gotten the time to just open things and test colors and play around with them," says Baldwin, whose signature look can be purchased when bareMinerals' shoppable version of the "Virtual Villa" launches on March 2. "That's been really fun!"

While shooting her latest AGELESS Collection campaign with the brand, Baldwin tapped one of her beauty icons — her mom, Kennya Baldwin, 53 — to join her.

"It was so much fun to have my mom be a part of the AGELESS campaign because she has been so influential in how I take care of my skin since day one," says Baldwin of posing with her mom for the collection, which contains a plant-based retinol alternative. "She's been my go-to for beauty and self-care knowledge always, and it was so much fun to share this shoot with her."

The star says she's also been sharing her favorite products with her husband Justin Bieber, who's been game to try out different detoxes with his wife as they figure out the best routines for their skin.

"Both my husband and I are really healthy, so sometimes we'll do it at the same time," she says about liver detoxes. "I did a cleanse where I was flushing my liver and just drinking a ton of water and juice and tea and soups. There's so many different things you can do, like sitting in a sauna is detoxing or an Epsom salt bath."

Baldwin says she "definitely" shares her favorite serums and moisturizers with her husband — but the most "random" beauty tool they swap is a hairbrush.

"We use the same hairbrush all the time, which I feel like when you're married or you live with someone, you just start to use each other's s—," she says. "I wouldn't even bat an eye if I walked into the bathroom and he's using my eye cream or something. That's just kind of some of the beauty of what being in a relationship is!"

Part of feeling more confident than ever in her 20s, says Baldwin, also stems from the work she's put in over the last year on her mental health.

"I've found the more that I dove into being outside and going for bike rides or walks and forcing myself to leave my phone home have made such a difference," she says of staying grounded. "I understand that getting married, you open yourself up to a lot more scrutiny and opinions but at the end of the day, the place I've had to get to is just that I'm the one that's actually living out this relationship and this life."

Instead of focusing on what others have to say, Baldwin says she's instead putting her attention on her own happiness and the extra time she's gotten with her husband, 26, over the last year.