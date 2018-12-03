Hailey Baldwin Returns to Runway for First Time Since Marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin made her grand return to the runway for the first time since secretly marrying Justin Bieber in September.

The 22-year-old model made her Versace debut walking the pre-fall 2019 show alongside Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk at the American Stock Exchange Building in N.Y.C. on Sunday night.

The show, which marks the first time the Italian fashion house has shown a pre-fall collection in the U.S, brought an A-list turnout in the front row, including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and many more.

After her fashion show appearance, Baldwin posted a tribute to the designer on Instagram. “Tonight first time ever @versace 🖤🖤🖤 thank you thank you @donatella_versace,” she wrote.

Days before marrying Bieber, 24, at a N.Y.C. courthouse, Baldwin told WWD that she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs this New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Bieber also scaled back on his work commitments after tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE in October.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname.

The pop star also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.

“After being married for a few weeks, they both realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” the source said. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.”